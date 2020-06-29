The humble television units that even some time ago was facing stiff competition from smartphones as being entertainment aids are back in the reckoning once again. Ironically, the same old idiot box is now one of the most sought after when everyone is at home.

For the TVs are now serving as the next best alternative to big-screen entertainment that we are cut off from at the moment. The reason shouldn’t need explaining as all of it has to do with the extended lockdown we have been witnessing due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Seizing on the opportunity, manufacturers too have been queuing up to launch new TV units in the country, making the segment more competitive than it has ever been. We mention here some of the best smart TVs to buy in India right now.

Sony Bravia Full HD LED Smart TV

Sony has been a seasoned player in the Smart TV segment, and the company’s Bravia KLV-32W672G model offers a well-rounded package. The TV provides a 32-inch LED panel with Edge LED backlight that results in vibrant colors and vivid clarity. The Live Colour and X-Reality PRO technology that the Sony TV is based on ensures the most refined picture quality having 1080p resolutions.

The TV also boasts of HDR10 compatibility, which, along with the twin front-firing baffle speakers and a bass reflex speaker at the back ensure you have a viewing experience that is the closest to being in a movie theatre. All for a price of Rs. 31,990 that can be considered as quite comfortable as well.

Panasonic Full HD LED Smart TV

It is another name that we perhaps have been hearing all through our growing-up years. Already a household name in the field of consumer electronics, Panasonic also has some excellent smart TV offerings as well. For instance, there is the TH-43FS601D smart TV with 43-inches of LED Super Bright Full HD (1920 x 1080) Panel. The TV also boasts of advanced Hexa Chroma Drive technology that it supports, which allows for superior picture quality.

Among the other salient features of the phone include a wide viewing angle and bright image quality. The TV also comes with other advanced features such as Easy Mirroring, Swipe and Share, and Bluetooth Connectivity to allow for superior viewing experience. All of it for Rs. 29,990 makes it one of the better smart TVs to opt for in this price segment.

Realme Smart TV

This happens to be the very first smart TV offering from the company that, until now, has been known for only its smartphone devices. The company right now is offering a 32-inch and 43-inch model, which is quite a looker thanks to the near bezel-less ultra-bright LED displays. Powered by the 64-bit MediaTek processer, the Realme smart TVs come with features such as Chroma boost picture engine, 24W Quad Stereo Speakers, and Dolby Audio.

The Android-based TVs come with integrated Google Assistant support. The TV is also compatible with Google Chromecast and allows for 100,000+ hours of content viewing from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and so on. All of the above for Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 21,999, respectively, for the 32-inch and 43-inch models, makes it among the most value for money Smart TV offering at the moment.

Motorola Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Motorola, too is another company that might have been known for its smartphones and related accessories but has ventured into the smart TV segment in recent times. It also is a relatively higher-priced TV to be included here owing to the Ultra HD 4K display it comes with. Couple that to the HDR support it comes with, and you have one of the best smart 4k TVs you can buy in the 55-inch segment.

That said the Motorola TV offering is in fact, quite competitive compared to what the competition has to offer given its price tag of Rs. 39,999.

LG 32LM560BPTC Smart Android TV

Powered by WebOS, the LG smart TV offers seamless access to several media streaming apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime, among others. The LG offering also boasts of Dynamic Color Enhancer, which acts to make the display look more vivid and bright. The display also offers a truly wide viewing angle while Active HDR support provides for the most detailed viewing experience.

Mention must also be made of the DTS Virtual:X technology that provides for genuinely immersive listening pleasure. You get to enjoy multi-dimensional audio from the integrated speakers, seemingly coming in from all angles. The built-in Dolby Audio technology ensures you have the best movie-like listening experience. No wonder LG is calling it the smarter, simpler, and faster TV to own at Rs. 13,999 (Flipkart price).