Motorola has a new premium smartphone to offer buyers in India – the new Motorola One Fusion+. The company is also claiming it has been tailor-made to suit buyers in the country, which includes the fitment of a Snapdragon 730G chipset along with 6 gigs of RAM and 128 GB of storage to allow for top-class performance.

The other big highlight of the Fusion+ is its display which truly stretches from edge to edge. That has been made possible thanks to the popup selfie camera that ensures there are no interruptions in the 6.5-inch Full HD+ display.

Motorola is also claiming its Fusion+ smartphone is a real entertainment powerhouse thanks to its compliance with HDR10 tech while also having 25 per cent larger colour range. The phone also forms part of the YouTube signature devices, which refers to its ability to offer a truly optimum YouTube experience. Aiding in that is the phone’s Hi-Fi speaker system which the company said will ensure crystal clear sounds even at the highest volume setting.

For optics, the phone comes with a quad-camera system comprising of a 64 mp primary camera with quad pixel technology. Motorola said the sensor would allow for shooting the brightest images with no angle or light limitations. Then there is an ultra wide-angle camera as well, as is a macro shooter and depth sensor. Fitted within the popup cam is a 16 mp selfie shooter that too benefits from quad pixel tech and Night Vision.

Keeping everything on is a 5000 mAh battery with TurboPower support that promises 11 hours of power within just 15 mins of plug-in time. The phone runs Android 10 right out of the gates and offers a near stock experience. Colour options include Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

The single model of the phone has been priced Rs. 16,999 and is going to be available exclusively from Flipkart starting 24 June, noon onwards.