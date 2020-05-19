Motorola has launched its latest Edge+ phone in India. This comes across as the first flagship phone that the Lenovo owned brand has come up with in 2-years’ time. The phone also is quite a looker what with its curved display with a single punch hole at the top left corner for the selfie cam.

Powering the Edge+ is the Snapdragon 865 processor coupled to the Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is available in a single variant having 8 gigs of LPDDR5 memory and 256 gigs of UFS 3.0 storage though there is no provision for adding more storage. Another limitation of the phone, if you’d so call it is so is that it supports a single nano SIM.

Meanwhile, the phone also features a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W wired and wireless charging, besides being capable of 5W reverse charging as well. The phone runs Android 10 right out of the box and is available in brilliant shades of Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey.

Dominating the front is a 6.7-inch ‘Endless Edge’ display having 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The curved design together with the almost negligible chin and forehead does make the new Edge+ one of the smartest looking flagships we have had in a while. Adding to the user convenience is the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Also, while the Full HD+ display will be great for watching videos or playing games, the twin stereo speakers that again has been tuned by Waves make it a true entertainment powerhouse. The phone also comes with a headphone jack, as does as Type-C port as well. Other connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS/ A-GPS.

For optics, the Edge+ comes with a quad lens rear cam comprising of a 108 mp f/1.8 primary cam with OIS along with a 16 mp ultra wide-angle lens and a 8 mp f/2.4 telephoto shooter that too gets OIS support. Lastly, there is a ToF sensor as well for depth mapping. A 25 mp f/2.0 cam at the front acts as the selfie shooter.

Coming to its price, the lone variant of the Edge+ will set you back a cool Rs. 74,999. Availability is via Flipkart and includes several launch offers as well that can drive down the cost by a couple of thousand more.