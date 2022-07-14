Best 43 inch Smart TVs to buy in the Budget Segment

Ads

We all love to binge-watch our favourite content across major streaming platforms and with TVs becoming more affordable, smarter, and better, there’s no doubt that we want the best viewing experience. Smart TVs have become an essential part of most households and come with numerous features at attractive prices and we all want to make the best choice when making such an important purchase.

We have curated a list of some of the top-notch 43-inch Smart TVs that offer vivid visual experience, smooth performance, and sleek designs at an affordable price

realme Smart TV X Full HD

INR- 21,999

The realme Smart TV X Full HD features a premium Bezel-less Ultra Bright LED Display as thin as 8.7mm, and has 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and User. The Chroma Boost technology allows users to capture beautiful images with only a single click and its ultra-high brightness with 400+ nits peak brightness makes the TV screen visible even on bright days. The smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio®️ Stereo Speakers, bringing more interesting, vivid sound to the TV. It also comes with MediaTek Powerful 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, an all-in-one smart remote and runs on Android 11 to provide viewers with limitless access to content like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. realme Smart TVX Full HD comes with a one-year overall warranty and two years of screen warranty. The realme Smart TV X Full HD is available in two sizes- 40 and 43 inches starting at INR 21,999 on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

Hisense A6GE Ultra HD

INR 26,990

The Hisense A6G is an entry-level 4K HDR LED TV that’s nicely designed, well made, and very competitively priced. The TV’s Ultra Vivid High Contrast Panel brings out the real depth in the picture that you can see and almost touch. Now, colors look stronger and more lively. The bezel-less design gives you a decent display and provides an immersive viewing experience. It comes equipped with Dolby Atmos to enjoy the big-screen experience at home. It also features different sound modes such as Standard, theatre, sports, music, speech, and late-night. It runs on Android 9.0 and has Google Assistant Built-in. The Hisense A6GE Ultra HD is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Infinix X1 TV 43 inch

INR 23,999

Infinix X1 TV series features a narrow bezel and provides a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The 43-inch Smart TV comes with Dolby audio and uses an in-built Box 24W speaker and it offers a superior sound experience with a higher base effect. It runs on a powerful MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. It also comes with Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast for better connectivity to video apps. The Smart TV will offer HDR 10 support and 400 nits brightness. The Infinix X1 TV 43 inch is available on the official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.

Redmi Smart TV 43-inch Full HD

INR 22,999

The Redmi smart TV Full HD comes with a 43-inch LED panel and a vivid picture engine. It comes with 20W Speakers with Dolby Audio support and will have support for DTS Virtual: X for an immersive audio experience. The Redmi smart TV is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core processor. It runs Android TV 11 out of the box and comes with the custom PatchWall 4 with IMDB and provides a lag-free, pleasing visual experience. The Redmi smart TV is available on the official website, Amazon, and offline stores near you.

OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Edge



INR 25,999

The Oneplus Y1s Edge is a smart LED TV that comes with a screen size of 43 inches. The 1920 X 1080 pixel density supports a full HD display panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The audio setup comprises two speakers with a 24-watt output surrounded by Dolby Atmos and Dolby sound. It allows you the connectivity of two HTML ports and two USB ports, with the standout feature of one headphone port. The remote gets internet access for Google and Alexa. OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Edge is available on the official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other mainline channels.

Toshiba Android TV 43V35KP

INR- 22,990

This 43 Inch smart TV supports a resolution of Full HD, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TV has a contrast ratio of and brightness levels peak at 300 Nits. For audio, the Toshiba features a stereo speaker setup with a total output of 20W. Wireless connectivity involves Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. As part of its smart features, the 43V35KP 43-inch LED Full HD TV gets access to OTT apps like Yes, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube. Toshiba Android TV 43V35KP is available on Flipkart, Amazon, and other mainline channels.