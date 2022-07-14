Xiaomi India sells over 8 million Smart TVs across platforms in 4+ years

Ads

Xiaomi India, India’s no. 1 smartphone and smart TV brand, today announced that it has sold over 8 Million [1] Smart TVs across Redmi and Xiaomi portfolio. With top-of-the-line specifications and features, Xiaomi India has accelerated adoption of Smart TVs and revamped the TV viewing experience across millions of households in the country. Known for providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content, Xiaomi and Redmi Smart TV’s have redefined the way India discovers content. Xiaomi and Redmi televisions boasts of industry leading technologies such as OLED, QLED, LED, Dolby VisionTM, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X and DTS:Virtual X across various screen sizes to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. Xiaomi India offers consumers the pinnacle of cutting-edge technology accompanied with pioneering aesthetics, making it the No.1 Smart TV brand in India for the last 16 consecutive quarters (four years).[2]

Speaking on the announcement, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “The smart TV category has grown over the last four years, and we are proud to have played a pivotal role in driving Smart TV adoption in India. We are extremely humbled by the response we have received from our consumers across India so far. We have developed a deep connect with our consumers over the years and that has helped us push our limits of innovation and strengthen our commitment by catering to their needs. As we aim to expand our portfolio, we will continue to make our televisions the perfect amalgamation of hardware and software that captures the brand’s vision of bringing innovation for all”

Xiaomi and Redmi TVs are powered by Patchwall that is designed specifically for the Indian consumers. It is built on the on three core philosophies that are content first, consistent experience and customizations to the cater to needs of the Indian consumers. The consistent software experience on PatchWall offers deep integration with 30+ international and Indian content partners. It also makes smart recommendations and content from 15+ languages. Focused on offering solutions that are immersive and interactive, Xiaomi India has built products with breakthrough technologies at honest prices that let consumers enjoy a better life through innovative technology.