realme narzo 50A latest update released

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started rolling out realme UI 3.0 stable version update for the users of realme narzo 50A following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.

realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices, and continuing the trend realme narzo 50 A launched in May 2022 is now fetching the July realme UI 3.0 stable version update.

Ads

The roll-out of realme UI 3.0 stable version is being released in batches and will reach users very soon.

For more information visit:

realme narzo 50 A: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1542071664760590336