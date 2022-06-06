OnePlus announces third edition of OnePlus Community Sale

th, 2022. Customers can enjoy a series of offers on the entire portfolio of OnePlus products with attractive discounts as well as long-term bank offers. OnePlus, the global premium technology brand has announced a series of new offers in line with its third edition of OnePlus Community Sale as an ode to its growing community in India. Starting today, the OnePlus Community Sale offers can be availed by consumers across India until June 10, 2022. Customers can enjoy a series of offers on the entire portfolio of OnePlus products with attractive discounts as well as long-term bank offers. OnePlus Flagship Smartphones:

Delivering a fast and smooth experience has always been at the core of OnePlus’ DNA. The newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G delivers exceptional performance, complete with some of the fastest charging in the industry. Equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a flicker-free 120 Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 10R provides richer and deeper colors for unparalleled content consumption. The first-ever flagship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, the new flagship device is paired with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage. The OnePlus 10R has a 150W SUPERVOOC charger for the Endurance Edition, which gives the device an undisputed edge in the industry, empowering users with a truly burdenless experience on the go. Rounding up the flagship experience, the OnePlus 10R’s comes with a 50MP triple camera setup with an IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. OnePlus 10R 5G is available in India starting from INR 38,999. However, with Instant Bank Discounts consumers can avail the OnePlus 10R 5G starting from INR 34,999. Following offers are available on the new OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 10 Pro and other popular flagship OnePlus devices:

Customers can avail instant bank discounts of up to INR 5000 on the purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro, and up to INR 4,000 on OnePlus 10R, respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

Customers can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R as well as the OnePlus 9RT with up to 9 months and 6 months no cost EMI respectively on ICICI Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10% up to INR 4,000 and INR 5,000 via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, respectively, on purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus 9RT on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Users can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, and the OnePlus 8T with up to 3 months of no cost EMI on Citibank Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in.

Android and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of up to INR 4000 on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9RT and INR 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can exchange their older OnePlus devices and get an additional Rs. 2000 exchange bonus on purchase of OnePlus 10R. Similarly OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can also get an additional INR 1000 exchange bonus upon purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro.

Additionally, a special additional exchange offer of INR 5000 and INR 3000 can be availed by existing OnePlus users upon purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, respectively. Offers valid between 6th and 30th June 2022.

Users opting for purchase via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance can avail up to 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9RT. Offer available across OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback up to Rs. 5000 on purchase of any OnePlus 9 Series device, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14th June 2022.

OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can also earn INR 2000 off via RedCoins upon purchase of OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord:

Making the OnePlus experience more accessible and affordable, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features industry-leading technology and powerful essentials. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform that offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.2 GHz and has Oxygen OS 12.1 pre-installed. It also houses a large 5,000 mAh battery and is also supported by a 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology. On the front, the Nord CE 2 Lite sits a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LCD technology that delivers a smooth and power-efficient viewing experience. The Nord CE 2 lite has a triple camera system on its rear headlined by a 64 MP main sensor which works in tandem with a 2 MP depth-assist camera. Nord CE 2 Lite also retains popular features from the Nord CE series – like a 3.5 mm headphone jack and expandable storage via a microSD card. Additionally, offers are also available on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G boasting signature OnePlus features, such as a 90 Hz AMOLED display, OxygenOS 11, and 5G support, along with popular hallmarks from the original OnePlus Nord CE like a slim design and headphone jack. The customers can avail the following offers on both the devices:

Customers can avail an instant bank discount up to INR 1500 on the Nord CE 2 and up to INR 2000 on the Nord CE 2 Lite respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience stores and partner stores. ICICI Bank customers can also avail no cost EMI up to 3 months.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10% via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on purchase of select OnePlus Nord devices on OnePlus.in till 30th June. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select Nord devices on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards till 14th June.

Customers can also exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional discount of INR 2000 on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner stores. The exchange offers are valid between 6th and 30th June 2022.

Customers can also avail a flat discount of INR 2000 on purchase of Nord 2 and INR 6000 on purchase of Nord 2 Pac-man.

OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App customers can also avail INR1000 off via RedCoins on purchase of Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus TVs:

Committed to delivering a seamless and burdenless experience to the users, the latest OnePlus TV Y1S series is a smart hub for one's home entertainment. The latest line-up- the OnePlus Y1S, the OnePlus Y1S Edge and the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, aim to deliver an intelligent, connected ecosystem experience to the community at truly affordable price points. Packed with a series of smart features, the OnePlus TV Y1S series offers incredible visual and sound capabilities and a plethora of entertainment content with OxygenPlay 2.0. Equipped with full-range speakers of up to 24W output, the OnePlus TVs ensure a well-balanced sound profile for a complete cinematic audio experience. The OnePlus TVs also enable users with the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience on the OnePlus TV Y1S series. The following offers can be availed on the OnePlus TVs:

Customers buying the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can avail an instant bank discount on Axis bank cards worth INR 2,000 as well as a no cost EMI for up to 6 months along with 3 months complimentary Prime Video subscription. This model is available online on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores

Customers buying the OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch and 43inch can avail an instant bank discount on Axis bank cards worth INR 1500, as well as no cost EMI for up to 6 months. OnePlus TV Y1S 43inch customers can also avail an additional price discount of INR 1000 upon buying the product.

Customers buying the OnePlus TV U1S Series using Axis Bank cards can avail an instant bank discount of INR 3000 on the OnePlus TVs U1S 50inch and 55inch variants, and INR 4000 on the OnePlus TV U1S 65inch variant respectively. In addition, customers can avail price discounts worth INR 2000, and can also avail no cost EMI up to 9 months upon using Axis Bank cards.

Customers buying the OnePlus TV Y Series 32inch and 43inch using Axis bank cards can avail instant bank discounts worth INR 1500 and INR 2000 respectively and can also avail no cost EMI up to 6 months. In addition, they can avail price discounts worth INR 1000 as well.

These offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

The OnePlus TV Y Series 40inch is available at an instant discount of INR 1000. Axis Bank customers can also avail instant bank discount worth INR 2000 and no cost EMI up to 6 months. This model is available online on Flipkart and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10% via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, on purchase of select OnePlus TVs on OnePlus.in. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select OnePlus TVs on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14th June 2022.

OnePlus Audio and Wearable devices:

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the first-ever buds launched in the entry-level segment from the Nord line-up. The Nord Buds boast a refreshing new design, paired with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers that were handpicked by OnePlus’ acoustic engineers for their rich bass reproduction and razor-sharp treble. The buds also support Dolby Atmos – Dolby’s spatial audio technology – that emulates 3D audio effects from a typical surround sound system when consuming content-compatible movies, music, and games. In addition, the Nord Buds feature four microphones and leverage AI-powered noise reduction algorithms, and have a mechanical design to reduce the noise of wind blowing, allowing you to make crystal clear calls. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, and ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. The buds can deliver 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge and also support Flash Charge which provides 5 hours of audio playback after just 10 minutes of charging. The following offers can be availed on OnePlus wearables and audio devices:

Customers can avail a flat discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver via purchase on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner store.

Users can also avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 1000 on the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver on purchase from Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner store.

Customers can also avail a flat discount of INR 100 on OnePlus BWZ2 on purchase across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus BWZ Bass Edition can also avail a flat discount of INR 100 and INR 200 respectively across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Store App, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discounts via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, on purchase of select OnePlus Nord devices on OnePlus.in. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select OnePlus IOT devices on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14th June 2022.

Customers can avail INR 300 off via RedCoins on purchase of OnePlus Nord Buds only on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app

In addition to the above offers, customers can also purchase OnePlus Red Cable Care plan at a discounted price of INR 999 for a limited duration only on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores. Customers can also gain benefits such as 120 GB cloud storage, 12-month extended warranty, dedicated customer helpline & much more.