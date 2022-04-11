OnePlus announces ‘More Power To You’ themed event on April 28, to launch several new products

OnePlus has announced they will be holding a launch event on April 28, 2022, that will see the launch of a slew of new products. Themed ‘More Power To You’, the upcoming range of products is aimed at empowering people with products having better design and innovation while also featuring faster-charging technology. The latter will ensure the devices spend less downtime hooked up to the wall charger and are available to users most of the time.

“At OnePlus, we believe we are a brand that has a strong resonance with our users, and the exceptional year on year growth we have witnessed is because of our huge community of fans who challenge us to constantly innovate and become better each time. We truly believe there is no better way to thank our customers than to empower them by bringing the best in technology and innovation right into their hands. Continuing with this belief, we look forward to adding more value to our community with the launch of our new products on April 28th, 2022.” said Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India.

The company isn’t revealing what they have up their sleeves for launch in the coming days though word on the tech street has it that one of the devices is going to be the OnePlus Nord N20. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display having a 90 Hz refresh rate with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also touted to come with SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

More recently, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G traveled almost to the edge of space, or 38.000 meters into the stratosphere, to be precise, and clicked some amazing pictures in freezing temperatures. All of this is being put forth as the perfect demonstration of the phone’s amazing abilities that remain intact even in challenging environments.

Stay tuned to catch up with the latest developments here.