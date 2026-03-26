Apple Prepares Major Siri Update With Chatbot Features and New Dedicated App

This June Apple is expected to preview a new version of Siri at the developer conference. Update will change the voice assistant to a chatbot that performs advanced tasks and will be able to read content across all applications. Apple is under pressure to make changes to Siri as previous iterations of Apple Intelligence were underwhelming.

Key Takeaways:

Siri will have an app with a messaging-style chatbot interface.

The Assistant will have the capability to screen read and perform functions within other applications.

For intricate queries in 2026, Apple could be collaborating with Google to utilize Gemini.

New technology such as intelligent AirPods, AI pendants, and other devices are anticipated to be launched.

A new Mac mini is expected to aid developers in building applications for the new system.

The forthcoming update to Siri includes the development of an individual Siri application. Siri will additionally feature the capability of both texting and voice messaging for the purpose of communicating with Siri. Siri’s conversational flow will likely be designed with a chat-like framework. There may also be a new option in the Dynamic Island control centre to assist with speech activation of the Siri assistant feature.

Apple is also focusing on development for agentic AI. This means that Siri will be able to view your screen. If you have an email open or a food delivery application, then Siri, will be able to perform actions such as send a reply or complete an order. Even though preliminary tests have indicated this ability to function largely in Apple applications, the company is aiming to expand this capability in third-party applications. This means Siri will be able to function on your smartphone to a greater extent than before.

Apple’s shift in strategy may entail looking at competitors. Google Gemini may support Apple temporarily while Apple develops its own internal solutions. Apple may be playing catch up in AI, but having its own hardware means Apple translates AI usage to more consumers. Apple sold a massive number of iPhones in 2025, which means a lot of people already have the devices to utilize the AI tools Apple develops.

Using the assistant will be shaped by Apple hardware too. New AirPods may include more advanced Siri functions, and an AI pendant is also in the works. This strategy is an effort to keep users locked within the Apple ecosystem and to discourage them from using external AI tools.

Apple is also banking on its developer community. Apple is expected to refresh its Mac mini lineup this year. This small computer has become a favourite among the AI community for its performance and its price. Apple believes that by providing more capable tools, more app developers will be encouraged to utilize the updated Siri functionalities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will the new Siri be released?

A1: At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2026, Apple is predicted to unveil the upgraded Siri. Users will most likely be able to access it in the upcoming months following the development of relevant software.

Q2: Will Siri be able to work with Android Apps?

A2: Apple is trying to work with Siri to use other Apps, however some other companies such as Amazon may oppose this. For the time being, most functions will be compatible with Apple’s Apps such as Mail and Messages.

Q3: Is Apple integrating ChatGPT or Google Gemini?

A3: Apple is integrating Google Gemini to a few of their software features. Additionally, the company has established a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT, and with Gemini, users can receive more access to AI.

Q4: Will I have to purchase the newest iPhone to use the AI software?

A4: While some updates will be provided to older iPhones, the most advanced agentic AI features will require new iPhones with advanced processors to process the large amount of data.