Xbox Partner Preview March 2026 reveals Hades 2 launch and 19 new titles

The most recent broadcast of the Xbox Partner Preview has just been released and schedules 19 world premieres and game updates from third party developers from all over the world. The 30 minute digital event was hosted by actor Aaron Paul and spotlighted 14 of the games as being part of Xbox Game Pass as Launch Titles. The event also showcased titles being released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and the cloud.

Key Takeaways:

Hades 2 will be available on Xbox and PC on April 14, 2026, and will be a day-one Game Pass title.

Super Meat Boy 3D will be available starting March 31, 2026.

This Summer, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will get a major story expansion titled Cost of Hope.

A new survival shooter titled Alien Deathstorm has been announced by Rebellion.

RGG Studio has announced a new show for May 6, which will likely give new information regarding Stranger than Heaven

Confirmation from Microsoft of new, high-profile games for the company’s subscription-based service, Xbox Game Pass, was recently made public. Through Game Pass, subscribers pay a monthly fee for access to a library of hundreds of games to play on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. The most exciting news for many fans, however, was the official release date for Hades 2. Supergiant Games, the developer for Hades 2, has announced that the sequel to the 2020 hit, which allows players to take control of the Princess of the Underworld, will release on April 14.

Super Meat Boy 3D will also be coming to us soon. The challenging platformer will be landing on March 31 as it makes the leap to the 3D world. If you enjoy anime-style action, you’ll be able to play Wuthering Waves when it releases in July 2026. This open-world title allows you to explore the world on a motorcycle as well as other special traversal devices.

World Premieres and New Projects

The stream featured seven new showing games never seen before. Rebellion (developed Sniper Elite series) presents Alien Deathstorm. Players in this first-person game try to survive on a colony with extreme and hostile weather conditions and deadly creatures.

Artificial Detective is another reveal. It is a narrative game set in a future without humans. A player takes on the role of a robot detective, accompanied by a child, to investigate a mystery. This game is set to be released in 2027. Another first showing is Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish which provides first-person action within the World of Darkness universe.

GSC Game World gave a preview of the Cost of Hope DLC for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. This expansion adds 20+ hours of gameplay where players revisit the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and center on the conflict between the Duty and Freedom factions.

RGG Studio, the Japanese team responsible for the Like a Dragon games, gave a preview for Stranger than Heaven. The narrative spans five different historical periods in five different locations. More details will arrive at the “Xbox Presents” stream on May 6.

FAQ

Q1: What is the launch date for Hades 2 on Xbox?

A1: Hades 2 will be released on 14 April 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Q2: Which games at the event will be on Game Pass?

A2: Out of 19 games, 14 will be available on Game Pass, including Hades 2, Wuthering Waves, and Alien Deathstorm.

Q3: When is the release date for Super Meat Boy 3D?

A3: The game is set to release on 31 March 2026.

Q4: Are there any new updates for STALKER 2?

A4: Yes, the Cost of Hope expansion is set to release this summer with new areas including Iron Forest.