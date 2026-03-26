Nintendo Sets Lower Digital Prices for Switch 2 Games

Nintendo has announced that there will be differing prices for the digital and physical copies of the same Switch 2 titles. The manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRPs) for digital copies will be cheaper and, as such, they will be listed for less than the physical copies for the time being. They state that the change is starting with the upcoming title Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Key Takeaways:

There will be a difference in price between the physical copies and digital copies of the Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

The price of the digital edition is $59.99, and the price of the physical edition is $69.99.

The difference in price reflects the additional costs for the production and shipping.

As for third-party retail ends, they can price the game as they wish.

Nintendo, the Japanese company that produces the widely used Switch gaming consoles, provided the company response to the inquiry about increasing software prices. Company stated to IGN that the prices of the physical game copies are not increasing. Rather, Nintendo has published game titles for the Switch 2 where digital versions are going to be priced lower than the physical copies.

The new structure will be applied to the pre-orders starting May 2026. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book was initially set at $59.99 for the digital version. That price has not changed; however the physical version is now set at $69.99. This illustrates a 10-dollar difference.

Nintendo states that the increased price for physical media includes the costs for producing and transporting game boxes and cartridges. They say the gaming experience is the same no matter what format the players choose.

This change affects future releases such as Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave and Splatoon Raiders. Older titles like Mario Kart World priced at $79.99 in both formats seems exempt from the changes.

The change in pricing comes while Nintendo has had to deal with rising costs for components and shipping. Nintendo has had to decrease their manufacturing forecast for the Switch 2 after the holiday sales in the US did not meet expectations. Although sales in Japan have done much better the price increase has affected some Switch accessories and the original Switch console in other territories.

Nintendo allows for Indian consumers to trade game cartridges, making physical copies much more economical than digital. If Nintendo’s pricing strategies becomes prevalent in the Indian market, consumers may be directed towards digital copies. This would eliminate the consumers ability to trade while making access to the game more instantaneous.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What causes the higher cost of physical Switch 2 games?

A1: Compared to digital downloads, physical games are more expensive due to their manufacturing costs, including the production of cartridges, the creation of shipping boxes, and the costs of distribution.

Q2: Which game is the first to exhibit this pricing disparity?

A2: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is the first game to exhibit this pricing disparity, starting the new pricing with a digital version costing $59.99 and a physical version costing $69.99. This game releases in May 2026.

Q3: Will any of the older Switch 2 games be subject to a price increase?

A3: Nintendo has said that titles that are older, such as Mario Kart World, will not be subject to price increases for the physical copies that are already in circulation.

Q4: Can game prices be altered by retailers?

A4: Yes. Although Nintendo dictates the MSRP, each retail partner is free to set their own pricing for both physical and digital games.