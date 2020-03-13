Why the new Poco X2 is still the king of the mid-budget phone segment in India

The Poco X2 marks Xiaomi’s latest shot at the budget phone segment in India. The new Poco also is the successor to the highly successful Poco F1 which was launched about 18-months ago. At least, the naming reveals such even though there is a completely different strategy that has gone into the making of the new X2.

For instance, the X2, unlike the F1, isn’t boasting a flagship processor this time. Rather, the company is busy hyping what is being pushed forth as its biggest advantage, the ‘Reality Flow’ 120 Hz display. Then there is a decent camera as well, along with fast charging support.

But then, it is a whole new segment that the X2 is operating in at the moment, which means new competitors as well as a different class of buyers to cater to. Does that make the new Poco X2 still the king of the mid-budget segment? Or the already established players such as the Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 or the more recently launched Galaxy M31 offer more bang for your buck. Let’s find out.

Design and build:

All four phones are evenly placed when it comes to design and build quality. That includes brilliant edge-to-edge displays on the front along with glossy rear. Of these, the Realme 6 Pro and the Poco X2 both have splash-resistant bodies, though the other two, the M31 and Realme 6 aren’t. The M31 also differs in having sort of a matte finish to its rear and is the only one to have the fingerprint sensor placed on the rear. With the other three, the same has been placed on the sides.

The M31 and the Realme 6 is the lightest here with a kerb weight of 191 grams while the Poco X2 with its 208 grams of heft is the heaviest. The Realme 6 Pro tips the scales at 202 grams. Further, the M31 and the Realme 6 come with a plastic rear cover while the Poco X2 has a gorilla glass cover on its rear. The Realme 6 Pro features a mineral glass on the back.

Display:

The M31 has the smallest display of the lot though the margins are just too negligible. For instance, it’s a 6.4-ich display that the M31 comes with, with the X2 featuring a 6.67-inch panel. The Realme 6 pro comes close with a 6.6-inch display while the Realme 6 chips in with a 6.5-inch display. However, here again, the M31 is unique in being the only one to offer an AMOLED display while it is IPS LCD for the rest.

Further, the M31 is the only one to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the rest have a 20:9 display. Interestingly, it is the Realme 6 that has the best pixel density of 405 with the M31 trailing close with 403 ppi. The 6 Pro has a pixel density of 399 while the same for the new Poco X2 stands at 395. That means a close contest here as it is practically impossible for the naked human eye to find much of a difference here.

The M31 is also the only one to feature a waterdrop notch while the rest came with a punch hole for the front cam. Also, its Gorilla Glass v3 protection for the M31 and the Realme 6 while the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro offers Gorilla Glass v5 protection.

However, the one aspect where the Poco X2 has an absolute edge over its rivals is its refresh rate, which at 120 Hz is the highest ever for any commercial phone and is clearly flagship stuff. The Realme 6 and the 6 Pro comes close with a 90 hz display while the M31 offers standard refresh rates of 60 Hz. That means super smooth operations for the Poco X2 while the M31 might see some jerks once in a while.

Performance:

The M31 comes powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 chipset coupled to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage, with the latter maxing out at 128 GB for the top-end model.

For the Poco X2, its a Snapdragon 730G that works in unison with a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage for the base model. Next up is the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage while the top model has 8 GB of RAM and 256 gigs of storage.

The Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor working in tandem with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage in the base model. The other two models come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage while the top model 8 gigs of RAM with the same 128 GB of storage.

The Real 6 Pro comes powered by the Snapdragon 720G and is available in three versions – 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB +128 GB model.

While those may be hardcore specs, real world tests have revealed not much of a perceptible difference during regular usage. The apps open fairly quickly while game load times are also quite okay. Gaming performance too is much the same though the Poco X2 with its 120 Hz display obviously has the edge on the gaming front.

Camera:

It is here that can make or break many a buying decision. Now the similarities here is with the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 Pro, with both featuring six camera designs. Also, the primary cam on both are of 64 mp and is complemented by an 8 mp ultrawide and 2 mp macro sensors on both the phones. The Poco X2 however gets a 2 mp depth sensor while the 6 Pro gets a 12 mp telephoto lens. Also, while the Poco X2 uses a Sony’s IMX686 sensor, the 6 Pro is based on Samsung GW1 sensor.

For selfies, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a dual cam setup comprising of a 16 mp primary and 8 mp ultrawide angle lens. The Poco X2, meanwhile makes do with a 20 mp primary sensor and a 2 mp depth sensor.

When it comes to actual performance, the 6 Pro can be considered to have a slight edge when it comes to selfies while the dedicated telephoto lens also helps in zooming. The Poco X2 is found slightly wanting in selfies even though it does well with its rear camera performance.

The Realme 6 too boasts of a quad cam setup at the rear, again comprising of a 64 mp primary sensor. Complementing the same is an 8 mp ultrawide angle lens, a 2 mp monochorme and a 2 mp macro cam. The front features a 16 mp shooter. Performance for both the front and rear cam is decent enough and should satisfy users on most occasions, if not all.

With the M31, here too is a 64 mp GW1 primary sensor with another 8 mp ultrawide angle lens, a 5 mp macro lens and a 5 mp depth sensor. The front again gets a 32 mp selfie shooter.

Battery:

The M31 is the king here with its massive 6000 mAh battery and support fast charging using a 15 W charger. The Poco X2 comes with a 4500 mAh battery coupled with 27W fast charging. The Realme 6 Pro is slightly lower at 4300 mAh but is backed by 30W Flash Charge tech which allows for battery top ups in real quick time. The same applies to the Realme 6 as well, with identical sized battery and charging tech.

Colour options:

The M31 is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour schemes. The Realme 6 is available in shades of Comet Blue and Comet White while its bigger cousin, the Realme 6 Pro comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Price:

The Poco X2 starts at INR 15,999 for the 6 + 64 GB model while the 6 + 128 GB model will set you back INR 16,999. Thereafter, the top-of-the-line 8 GB + 256 GB model is priced a cool INR 19,999.

The Galaxy M31 has simpler pricing, it being INR 15,999 for its 64 GB version while the 128 GB moel will cost you INR 16,999.

The Realme 6 starts at INR 12,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB model, rises to INR 14,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB and settles at INR 15,999 for the top-end 8 GB + 128 GB model.

The Realme 6 Pro costs INR 16,999 for the starting 6 GB + 64 GB model and INR 17,999 for the 6 Gb + 128 GB model. The top-end 8 GB + 128 GB is priced INR 18,999.

Verdict:

Truth be told; all four phones are closely matched with each having their own pros and cons though none being to serious to sway your buying choice to overwhelming favour any one device. The M31 has an excellent battery life and a brilliant display. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are great allround packages delivering good battery life and really quick charging, decent performance, a truly alluring design long with fluid display thanks to the 90 Hz refresh rate. The Poco however deliver all or much of what the other have to offer, but at a slightly lower price point. In fact, the Poco really excels with its 120 Hz display which coupled to the 8nm SD 730G processor makes it a great entry level gaming phone. No wonder, the Poxo X2 can well be considered the king of the mid-range smartphone segment in India, and rightfully so.