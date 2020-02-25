Samsung launches its new M31 in India: Features, specs and price

Samsung launched the new Galaxy M31 in India and is the successor to the M30s launched last September. Coming across as a contender in the hot budget mid-range phone segment in India, the M31 offers decent specs and features which makes it a smartphone that is truly worth considering, the highlight being its massive 6,000 mAh battery.

The front features a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 pixel SAMOLED panel having a waterdrop notch at the top and a slim chin at the bottom. Powering the phone is an Exynos 9611 SoC paired to a 6 GB RAM. Storage options start at 64 GB with 128 GB being the highest you can have. There is also the option to expand that further to a max of 512 GB if you so need.

Another highlight of the new M31 is its quad cam setup, with a 64 mp, f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor being the primary lens. Then there is an 8 mp ultra wide angle lens along with a 5 mp macro lens and a 5 mp depth shooter. The camera also supports Live Focus to ensure the best bokeh effect, besides also incorporating a night mode, super slow motion and a super steady mode. The front accommodates a 32 mp selfie cam that supports 4k and super slow motion videos as well.

The 6000 mAh battery is supported by 15W fast charger to ensure quick recharges. Connectivity options with the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS. The phone also features a USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone slot. The phone runs One UI based on the latest Android 10 OS. Colour options with the M31 include Ocean Blue and Space Black colour with the rear panel having a gradient design.

As for its price, the base model with 64 gigs of storage is priced at INR 15,999 while the top model having 128 GB of storage sports a sticker price of INR 16,999. The company is however offering an introductory discount of a flat INR 1,000 on both models. It’s not known though till when the discount will be applicable.

The phone is going to be available from Amazon and Samsung online stores as well as some retail outlets starting March 5, 12 PM onwards.