Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones launched in India: specs, features and price

Realme has announced the launch of its latest Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India. Both phones cater to the budget segment in the country but come with class leading specs such as 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 30W Flash Charge and 64 mp AI Quad camera.

The Realme 6 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and will have three memory versions – the starting 4 GB + 64 GB priced at INR 12,999, 6 GB + 128 GB model priced INR 14,999 and the top-end 8 GB + 128 GB version priced INR 15,999.

The 6.5-inch punch-hole display has Gorilla glass 3 protection and boasts of advanced features such as screen colour temperature adjustment to reduce eye strain. Then there is OSIE which improves video display clarity as well as custom colour mode that supports two colour display modes. The edge of the punch hole will also light up when facial unlocking is in use.

The quad cam layout comprises of a 64 mp primary cam, an 8 mp ultra-wide angle lens and a mono shooter. Lastly, there is the macro lens that supports shooting from as close as 4 cm. The front gets a 16 mp selfie cam and comes with smart beauty modes to allow for the best selfie shots each time.

Colour options include comet white and comet blue while with sale starting March 11, 2020.

The Realme 6 Pro comes with a slightly larger 6.6-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and is the first phone in the world to be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. The phone comes in two memory and storage options – 6 GB + 64 GB priced INR 16,999, 6 GB + 128 GB priced INR 17,999 and the top-end 8 GB + 128 GB model priced INR 18,999.

The 6 Pro also boasts of a quad-cam setup at the rear comprising of a 64 mp primary cam, an 8 mp ultra-wide angle lens, a 12 mp sensor with 20X hybrid zoom along with a macro lens. The front gets a dual 16 mp + 8 mp selfie cam peeping from behind a punch hole at the front.

Colour options include lightning blue and lightning orange and can be ordered starting March 13, 2020.

Both the Realme 6 and 6 Pro come with a 4300 mAh battery that gets fully charged in 60 mins flat. The phones will be on sale at Flipkart, Realme.com along with other retail partners.