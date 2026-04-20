Toshiba Launches Z670SP Mini LED TV series in India

Toshiba, a global leader in consumer electronics, has launched its first MiniLED TV lineup with front firing speakers, the Z670SP series, in India. This new range blends Toshiba’s Japanese design with advanced display and audio features. The Z670SP series aims to offer smooth visuals, immersive sound, and smart performance, powered by the latest technology and Toshiba’s own REGZA system.

Key Takeaways

Prices start at INR 64,990 for the 55-inch model.

Screen sizes range from 55 inches to a large 100-inch display.

Features a 144Hz native refresh rate for gaming and sports.

Includes front-firing speakers with REGZA Power Audio+.

Available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and at Reliance Digital stores.

The Z670SP series stands out for three main innovations. First, the Native 144Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion, perfect for sports, gaming, and fast-paced content. Second, REGZA Power Audio+ provides brighter, clearer sound that adds depth to every scene. Third, REGZA Intelligence uses AI to adjust picture and sound settings in real time for the best viewing experience.

The Z670SP series also includes features that improve both picture and sound. Front firing speakers send sound directly to the viewer for a more cinematic feel. Eilex Prism technology balances audio for TV watching. Game Mode Pro helps gamers with smoother play and less lag. Dolby Vision Atmos combines sharp visuals with rich, multi-dimensional sound for a realistic experience. QLED Color technology lets viewers enjoy a billion shades of vibrant, lifelike color.

PowMiniLED Technology gives the Z670SP series better brightness control, deeper blacks, and stronger contrast for impressive picture quality. The REGZA Engine ZRi, Toshiba’s advanced processor, boosts clarity, upscales content, and keeps visuals smooth and lifelike on any format.ommenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said, “With the launch of the Toshiba Z670SP series, we are introducing our Mini LED range with front firing speakers for the first time, bringing together state-of-the-art display innovation and intelligent performance to meet the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.

This range reflects our commitment to delivering premium, immersive home entertainment experiences through advanced technologies like REGZA Intelligence and powerful audio capabilities, all at highly competitive price points.”

The Toshiba Z670SP Mini LED series comes in 55”, 65”, 75”, 85”, and 100” sizes, starting at INR 64,990 with up to INR 10,000 cashback. It will be available at major retailers and online stores like Reliance Digital, Amazon India, and Flipkart. Launch offers include zero down payment, cashback, and a 2-year warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the starting price of the Toshiba Z670SP in India?

A1: The series starts at INR 64,990 for the 55-inch model.

Q2: Which screen sizes are available for this series?

A2: You can choose from 55, 65, 75, 85, and 100-inch screen sizes.

Q3: Does it support gaming features?

A3: Yes, it includes a 144Hz native refresh rate and Game Mode Pro to help reduce lag while playing.

Q4: Where can I buy the new Toshiba MiniLED TV?

A4: The TV is available at Reliance Digital stores and online on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Q5: What is the warranty period for this TV?

A5: Toshiba provides a 2-year warranty with the Z670SP series.