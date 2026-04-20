OnePlus Nord CE6 Series Launching in India on May 7

OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE6 series will launch in India on May 7, 2026. The lineup includes the OnePlus Nord CE6 and the Nord CE6 Lite, which return after a two-year break. According to the company, these new phones promise strong performance and long battery life. After the launch, both models will be available on Amazon and at official OnePlus stores.

Key takeaways

The OnePlus Nord CE6 series launches in India on May 7 at 12 PM.

The Nord CE6 features an 8000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset runs the main Nord CE6 model.

The series offers military-grade durability and high IP water-resistance ratings.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite returns to the Indian market after two years.

Performance and gaming features

The OnePlus Nord CE6 uses two chips to handle demanding tasks: the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform and a Touch Reflex chip. These help the phone stay fast during long gaming sessions. It can reach 144 frames per second in some games and has a 3200Hz touch sampling rate. To keep the phone cool, OnePlus included a vapor chamber cooling system that covers over 33,000 square millimeters.

The Nord CE6 features a 6.78-inch screen with 1.5K resolution. Its 144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and animations smoother. Gamers will also appreciate the six-axis gyroscope, which offers better control in motion-based games.

Battery life and charging

One of the main features of the Nord CE6 is its 8000mAh battery. OnePlus claims it can last more than 2.5 days on a single charge. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, so you can use it to charge other small devices as well.

OnePlus says its batteries are built to last. They should keep 80 percent of their capacity even after six years of daily charging. This focus on durability is meant to reduce the need for battery replacements.

Durability and design

The Nord CE6 is built to handle tough conditions. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings, indicating it can withstand dust and high-pressure water. The phone also passed MIL-STD-810H tests, demonstrating its ability to withstand drops and harsh weather conditions.

The Nord CE6 comes in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. The Nord CE6 Lite is available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. This Lite model follows the popular CE4 Lite, which was a top seller on Amazon India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the OnePlus Nord CE6 launch date in India?

A1: The OnePlus Nord CE6 series is scheduled to launch on May 7, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

Q2: What is the battery size of the OnePlus Nord CE6?

A2: The phone features a large 8000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Q3: Which processor is used in the OnePlus Nord CE6?

A3: The device runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform paired with a Touch Reflex chip.

Q4: What are the IP ratings for the Nord CE6?

A4: The phone carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

Q5: Will there be a Nord CE6 Lite model?

A5: Yes, OnePlus is bringing back the Lite series with the Nord CE6 Lite after a two-year break.