ASUS Launches ExpertBook Ultra AI in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

ASUS (a technology brand based in Taiwan) introduced the ExpertBook Ultra in Delhi today. This high-end laptop weighs 0.99 kg and targets senior business executives and CXOs (top-level business leaders) in India. It uses the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips to handle heavy tasks and AI (artificial intelligence) workloads. Along with the flagship model, ASUS also brought the P series laptops, including the P3 and P5, to the Indian market. These devices focus on reliable performance and secure data for corporate users.

Key Takeaways

ExpertBook Ultra weighs 0.99 kg and features a 10.9 mm thin profile.

The flagship uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips with a 50W output.

Tandem OLED display provides 1,400 nits of brightness.

ExpertBook P series offers 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with high scalability.

Prices start at INR 2,39,990 for Ultra and INR 94,990 for the P3 series.

Light Design and Tough Build

The ExpertBook Ultra uses a magnesium-aluminum alloy for its body. This material often appears in aerospace projects and high-performance racing cars because it is light and strong. The surface has a special ceramic coating with a 9H hardness rating. This layer helps the laptop resist scratches and stains during travel. Even with its light weight, the device meets 24 military-grade durability standards for shocks and temperature changes.

The laptop includes a 70Wh battery. This high-density battery provides up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. Users can get 50 percent of the battery back in 30 minutes using a fast charger. This helps professionals stay productive during long flights or commutes.

Intel (a global chip manufacturer) provides the processors for these laptops. The ExpertBook Ultra maintains a 50W output without slowing down, even during long work sessions. It features a Gen 5 SSD (a type of fast storage) that can read data at speeds up to 14,090 MB/s. This allows users to open massive data files and complex models instantly.

The system includes a dedicated engine for AI tasks. This hardware handles real-time language translation and video improvements without relying on the cloud. ASUS plans to include a software suite that helps with meeting notes and data summaries. To keep this data safe, the laptop uses multiple layers of security. It includes a fingerprint sensor, a camera for face login, and chips that protect the system firmware from hackers.

Clear Display and Sound

The screen is a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED panel. This technology stacks two layers of light to provide better brightness while using 40 percent less power. It reaches 1,400 nits of peak brightness, making it easy to see in bright rooms or outdoors. The glass has a matte finish to reduce reflections and eye strain.

For meetings, the device has a 6-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos. Two woofers and dedicated tweeters provide clear voices and deep sound. The microphones use AI to remove background noise, making sure only the speaker’s voice is heard during calls.

Availability and Pricing

Indian users can buy the ExpertBook Ultra on Flipkart (a leading Indian online retailer). The price for the model with Intel Core Ultra X7 chips begins at INR 2,39,990. Customers who pre-order before April 29 receive extra benefits like a five-year warranty and bank discounts. The ExpertBook P3 series is also available starting at INR 94,990. ASUS provides a dedicated relationship manager for Ultra customers to handle all service needs quickly. The ExpertBook P5 range will soon be available with a starting price of INR 214,990 (Incl. taxes).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the weight of the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra?

A1: The laptop is very light and has a starting weight of 0.99 kg.

Q2: Which processor does the ExpertBook Ultra use?

A2: It uses the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors designed for AI tasks.

Q3: Does the screen support touch?

A3: Yes, the 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED display is a touchscreen.

Q4: Where can I buy these laptops in India?

A4: The new ExpertBook series is available for purchase on Flipkart and the official ASUS website.