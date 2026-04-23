OnePlus Nord CE6 to Launch in India on May 7

OnePlus confirmed the launch of its new Nord CE6 and the Nord CE6 Lite in India on May 7 at 12 p.m. IST. The global technology brand shares that the new phone comes with a 32MP front camera that supports autofocus and 4K video recording. This launch represents the return of the Lite version to the Indian market after two years. The phone focuses on high speed and better camera tools for everyday users.

Key Takeaways

The phone launches in India on May 7 at 12 p.m. IST.

It features a 32MP front camera with autofocus and 4K video support.

A large 8000mAh battery runs the device with 80W fast charging.

It uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with a Touch Reflex chip.

OxygenOS 16 brings Google Gemini AI tools like Circle to Search.

The Nord CE6 has a 50MP main camera on the rear with dual-axis optical image stabilization. This helps users take steady photos by reducing blur. Both the front and back cameras can record 4K video. The 32MP front camera has autofocus, a feature usually reserved for expensive models like the OnePlus Nord 6. This helps keep faces clear in group photos or “groufies.” It also offers a wide view for taking pictures with many people.

The device runs on OxygenOS 16, which is the mobile software used by OnePlus. This software has several AI tools to edit images. You can use AI Eraser to remove objects from photos or AI Perfect Shot to get the best look. It also has Google Gemini tools. Gemini is the artificial intelligence assistant from Google. You can use Circle to Search to find things by drawing on the screen. Gemini Live helps with voice tasks.

Strong Hardware and Durability

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip runs the phone. This is a processor platform from Qualcomm. It uses a second chip to help the screen react quickly to touch. The display has 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The phone is built to be very tough. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings to protect it from water and dust. It also has a military-grade certification for strength called MIL-STD-810H.

A big 8000mAh battery provides energy. It charges at 80W with SUPERVOOC technology. It can also charge other gadgets at 27W using reverse charging. For sound, it has two speakers that can play very loud audio, reaching 300 percent volume for noisy places.

OnePlus will announce prices and sale dates on May 7. The Nord CE6 Lite will also arrive that day. This Lite model follows the older Nord CE4 Lite, which was a top seller on Amazon. The new phones will be available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch-Black colors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the OnePlus Nord CE6 launching in India?

A1: The phone officially launches on May 7, 2026, at 12 p.m. IST.

Q2: What are the camera specifications for the Nord CE6?

A2: It has a 50MP main rear camera with OIS and a 32MP front camera with autofocus. Both cameras support 4K video recording.

Q3: What is the battery size and charging speed of the Nord CE6?

A3: The device features a massive 8000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

Q4: Does the OnePlus Nord CE6 have AI features?

A4: Yes, it runs OxygenOS 16 which includes Google Gemini tools like Circle to Search and AI editing tools like AI Eraser.