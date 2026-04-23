Beats Introduces 3m USB-C Cable in India

Beats announced a new 3-metre USB-C to USB-C cable for the Indian market on April 21, 2026. This accessory aims to solve the common problem of short cables that keep users stuck near wall outlets. Priced at INR 2,900, the cable provides extra length while supporting high speed charging for a variety of electronics. It is available to order now on the official Apple website and comes in four distinct colors that match the current Beats product line.

Key Takeaways

The cable measures 3 metres in length for better reach.

It supports fast charging up to 240W for phones and laptops.

Features a tangle free woven design for better strength.

Works with Apple and Android devices including iPhone and Mac.

Available in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red for ₹2,900.

Built for speed and strength

Beats, which is a subsidiary of Apple, designed this cable to handle more than just audio gear. While many standard cables only provide low power, this 3-metre version supports up to 240W. This means it can handle the power needs of a MacBook Pro or a high end Android gaming phone. By supporting such high wattage, the cable helps users get their devices back to full battery quickly.

The design focuses on preventing the usual wear and tear seen in plastic cables. It uses a woven outer layer that feels like fabric. This material helps stop the cable from getting tangled in a bag or a drawer. Internally, the brand reinforced the wiring to stop fraying at the ends. This is a common issue where the cable meets the connector. Beats says these cables went through thousands of hours of testing to make sure they last a long time.

New length offers more freedom

The extra length is the main selling point for this new accessory. Most standard cables are only 1 metre or 2 metres long. A 3-metre cable allows you to use your phone while lying on the sofa or moving around a desk even if the plug is far away. It supports more than just power. Users can use it for data transfer, syncing files, and connecting to CarPlay in a vehicle.

For users who care about style, the cable comes in four colors. Bolt Black and Surge Stone offer a neutral look. Nitro Navy and Rapid Red provide a brighter option for those who want their accessories to stand out. It is important to remember that this package only includes the cable. You will still need a compatible USB-C power adapter to plug into the wall.

This launch is part of a larger move by Beats to provide better accessories for the modern user. By making a cable that works with both Apple and Android ecosystems, the brand is reaching a wider audience in India where many households use a mix of different devices. The cable is currently available for purchase and ships to customers across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does this Beats cable work with an iPhone 15 or 16?

A1: Yes, it works with any iPhone that has a USB-C port. It also works with older iPads and MacBooks that use the same connector.

Q2: Can I use this cable to charge my laptop?

A3: Yes, because it supports up to 240W, it can safely charge most laptops that use USB-C power.

Q4: Is a wall charger included in the box?

A4: No, the box only contains the 3-metre USB-C to USB-C cable. You need to buy a power adapter separately.

Q5: What is the price of the Beats 3m cable in India?

A5: The official price is INR 2,900 on the Apple India online store.