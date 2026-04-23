Haier launches F11 Washing Machine with AI Color Touch Panel in India.

Haier is a big-name in-home appliances, and now it’s bringing the F11 washing machine series to India. The idea is simple: fix everyday laundry headaches like lingering smells and wasted detergent. They’re using fresh air tech and AI to do it. The F11 is built for Indian homes, not just a generic global model tweaked for the market.

Key Takeaways

• Fresh Air Tech: Keeps clothes smelling clean for up to 12 hours after the wash ends.

• AI Control: Features a full color touch screen with easy icons for sarees, jeans, and cottons.

• Essence Wash: Premixes detergent to create microbubbles for deeper cleaning while saving soap.

• Large Drum: Uses a 525mm pillow-shaped drum to protect delicate fabrics.

• Pricing: Starts at INR 53,800 for the Washer and INR 64,000 for the Washer Dryer.

• Local Manufacturing: Built in India as part of the Make in India program.

New Technology in the F11 Series

Haier has been around for a while, leading the appliance market for close to twenty years. With the F11, they’re adding Ultra Fresh Air Technology to the mix. What does that mean for you? The machine keeps air moving through the drum for 12 hours after the wash ends. So, if you forget to take your clothes out, you don’t get that musty smell. Honestly, who hasn’t left laundry sitting too long at least once?

You also get a full AI color touch panel instead of old-school buttons. It’s all icons and visuals, so you don’t have to guess what does what. There are even presets for Indian clothes like sarees. Just tap and go. Anyone in the family can figure it out.

Effective Cleaning with Essence Wash

The F11’s Essence Wash is all about getting the most out of your detergent. Instead of dumping soap straight onto your clothes, it mixes it with water first to make microbubbles. Then a 3D Power Spray blasts that mix onto your laundry. The result? The soap dissolves faster and gets deeper into the fabric. You end up with cleaner clothes and use less detergent.

There’s also a big 525mm Super Drum. More space means your clothes move around better, so bulky stuff actually gets clean. The drum walls are pillow-shaped, so delicate things don’t get snagged or ruined during the spin. I’ve had shirts get wrecked in smaller drums before, so this is a nice touch.

Smart Features for Daily Use

AI One-Touch is simple. Hold the button for three seconds and the machine does the rest. It checks how much laundry you’ve loaded and picks the right settings. There’s also AI Wash, which looks at what kind of stains you’re dealing with. Mud, milk, coffee, sweat-it can tweak the cycle for each mess.

Worried about noise? Haier uses AI-DBT, which stands for Artificial Intelligence Dynamic Balance Technology. It finds and fixes drum imbalances, so you get less vibration and less noise, even at top speed. For hygiene, there’s Dual Spray. It rinses the door and gasket after every wash to clear out foam and keep mold away.

Haier F11 Prices and Warranty

Haier makes these machines in its own factory in India. It’s part of the Make in India push to boost local manufacturing. Building them here means they can tweak the design for India’s power and water conditions. That’s something you don’t always get with imported models.

The F11 series has a 12 kg capacity. You get a 12 KG capacity with the F11 series. The Washer is priced at INR 53,800, while the Washer Dryer goes for INR 64,000. Both come with a 4-year full warranty and a 12-year motor warranty. You can buy them in stores across India or straight from Haier’s website. of the Ultra Fresh Air Technology? It circulates air in the drum for 12 hours after the wash ends. This stops clothes from smelling bad if you forget to take them out.

FAQ

Q1: How does the AI One-Touch Feature Work?

A1: You press and hold a button for three seconds. The machine then automatically checks the load weight and starts the best cycle for those clothes.

Q2: Does the F11 machine help save detergent?

A2: Yes. The Essence Wash system uses smart dosing to select the right amount of soap for the load, reducing waste.

Q3: Is the Haier F11 made in India?

A3: Yes, Haier builds this series at its local manufacturing facility to serve the Indian market.

Q4: What is the difference between the two F11 models?

A4: The Washer variant only washes clothes, while the Washer Dryer variant can both wash and fully dry the laundry in the same drum.