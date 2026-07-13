TCS Secures Multi Million Dollar Contract to Manage ABB Global Network Operations

Tata Consultancy Services secured a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract from Swiss-Swedish industrial technology major ABB to overhaul its global network operations using artificial intelligence. The technology provider, known popularly as TCS, announced this expanded collaboration on Monday. Under this new agreement, the Indian software services company expands its responsibilities from handling infrastructure and applications to running full end-to-end global network operations through a network-as-a-service delivery setup. This project builds upon a twenty-year relationship between the two organisations.

Key Takeaways

TCS won a major multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement from industrial giant ABB.

The Indian IT major will use artificial intelligence to run ABB’s global network operations.

The contract shifts the role of TCS to a network-as-a-service model, covering end-to-end management.

The modernization plan targets local area network, wide area network, and cybersecurity frameworks.

The tech provider will deploy its solutions under an enterprise-wide plan called the Future Network Model program. This program focuses on changing the global network of ABB into a standardized, centrally supervised digital infrastructure. As the primary partner for this project, TCS will design, build, and run the global network setup as a secure, modern, AI-managed service. It will also oversee a multi-vendor setup to guarantee standardized operations across all global facilities.

ABB operates as a global technology leader focusing on electrification and automation, with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The firm maintains operations in more than 100 countries, requiring a highly secure network communication system to connect its manufacturing plants and engineering hubs. The agreement with TCS will help the engineering firm reduce the complexity of its daily data transfers and improve network speed for thousands of its global employees.

The comprehensive contract includes the creation of a global network operations center, advanced cybersecurity protections, and service management frameworks. TCS will modernise local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and software-defined WAN setups for the industrial firm. The IT firm will also handle end-to-end monitoring to deliver high-performance connectivity across all network services.

Alec Joannou, Group Chief Information Officer at ABB, said the network model represents an important milestone in reinforcing the digital foundation of global operations. He mentioned that as the business evolves, it requires a network setup that is secure and resilient, aligned with long-term goals. He added that working with the Indian IT firm reflects a shared focus on delivery excellence and building capabilities to back corporate priorities.

The plan helps replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable, and service-driven setup. Earlier joint projects between the two organizations helped clean up the technical base of the engineering firm. Past projects included merging several accounting systems into a single SAP framework and accelerating cloud adoption.

Anupam Singhal, President and Head of Manufacturing at TCS, stated that putting artificial intelligence into the network operations system will create networks that can sense, adapt, and improve constantly. He explained that this approach improves reliability, security, user experience, and scale as the engineering giant moves ahead.

TCS, which forms a key part of the Tata Group, provides IT services and business solutions worldwide. The deal arrives as the Mumbai-based company continues to focus on large enterprise deals globally to boost its growth numbers. India’s top software exporter recently added more than 9,200 employees to its workforce, showcasing its operational capacity to handle large corporate overhauls. By integrating AI tools into network management, the firm expects to reduce manual troubleshooting times and predict potential network failures before they affect corporate users.

FAQ

Q1. What is the new contract between TCS and ABB about?

A1. TCS won a multi-million dollar contract to modernise and manage ABB’s global network operations using artificial intelligence through a network-as-a-service model.

Q2. How long have TCS and ABB been working together?

A2. The two companies share a long-standing partnership that has lasted for over twenty years, collaborating previously on cloud shifts and software consolidation.

Q3. What technical systems will TCS handle under this deal?

A3. TCS will supervise local area networks, wide area networks, software-defined networks, cybersecurity setups, and establish a global network operations center.

Q4. Who are the key executives involved in this announcement?

A4. The announcement involves Alec Joannou, Group Chief Information Officer at ABB, and Anupam Singhal, President and Head of Manufacturing at TCS.