Apple Prepares New Apple Pencil Models for Launch With Next Generation iPad Pro

Apple Inc., the multinational technology company based in Cupertino, California, is developing two new versions of its Apple Pencil stylus accessory. Reports indicate these new models will launch in the first half of 2027 alongside the next-generation iPad Pro tablet. The primary driver behind this sudden development is a new European Union battery law that takes effect in February 2027. To comply with these international rules, Apple is reworking the internal layout of its premium stylus lineup to incorporate an easily replaceable battery system. This represents a major shift in how the company builds its accessories, which previously relied on heavy glue and fixed internal parts.

Key Takeaways

Apple plans to introduce two updated Apple Pencil models in the first half of 2027.

The new models carry the internal codenames B582 and B632, updating the budget USB-C model and the premium Pro model.

A new European Union regulation requires portable electronics to have batteries that buyers can replace easily.

The upcoming M6 iPad Pro will likely debut alongside these updated stylus models.

Current models are tightly sealed with adhesive, making battery repair impossible.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman revealed the new product updates in a recent report. According to the leak, the model codenamed B582 will replace the current budget Apple Pencil that uses a sliding USB-C port for charging. The second model, codenamed B632, will replace the high-end Apple Pencil Pro that originally arrived in mid-2024. Indian consumers currently purchase the USB-C version for 7,900 rupees, while the Pro variant costs 11,900 rupees.

The upcoming product updates tie directly into Article 11 of the EU Batteries Regulation. This legal framework states that portable batteries must be easily removable and replaceable by the end user during the product lifetime. While popular mobile devices like iPhones might skip this rule due to long-term battery health metrics, smaller accessories like styluses, wireless mice, and headphones must comply.

At present, third-party repair groups like iFixit give all current versions of the Apple Pencil a zero score for repairability. The internal parts are fused together using industrial glue, meaning that if the battery dies, the entire device becomes electronic waste. The lower-end USB-C model already features a sliding physical cover to hide its charging port, which might provide engineers an easy entry point to install a removable battery door. Designing a replaceable battery for the smooth, unibody design of the premium Pro variant will require a more complex engineering overhaul.

These updated accessories will share the stage with the next-generation iPad Pro, which will feature the new M6 processor. The M6 processor will be built on an advanced 2-nanometer manufacturing process, offering better speeds and memory capacity. Reports suggest the premium tablet line will offer 16GB of random-access memory as standard across all configurations, along with a faster 180Hz screen refresh rate. Apple traditionally bundles its new stylus hardware with major tablet updates to encourage buyers to upgrade both devices at once.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the new Apple Pencil models launch in India?

A1. Reports indicate that Apple plans to release the new models globally, including in India, in the first half of 2027 alongside the new M6 iPad Pro.

Q2. Why is Apple changing the battery system in the new Apple Pencil?

A2. Apple is updating the hardware to comply with a European Union law that takes effect in February 2027. This regulation mandates that consumer electronics must feature user-replaceable batteries to reduce e-waste.

Q3. Will the new Apple Pencil models work with older iPads?

A3. Apple has not confirmed backwards compatibility. However, past hardware releases show that new versions often require the latest tablet models to utilize all internal features.

Q4. What are the current prices of Apple Pencils in India?

A4. As of 2026, the standard Apple Pencil with USB-C sells for 7,900 rupees, while the advanced Apple Pencil Pro sells for 11,900 rupees.