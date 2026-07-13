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Pokemon GO Rolls Out Special Anniversary Pikachu Celebration To Celebrate Ten Years

Niantic introduces the Special Anniversary Pikachu Celebration event in Pokemon GO to celebrate the mobile game's tenth anniversary.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Pokemon GO Rolls Out Special Anniversary Pikachu Celebration To Celebrate Ten Years

Niantic has launched the Special Anniversary Pikachu Celebration event in Pokémon GO to celebrate ten years since the mobile game first arrived on iOS and Android devices. Running from July 13 to July 20, 2026, the event brings back popular costumed Pikachu variants alongside fresh player progression tracks. This celebratory week immediately follows the Global Pokémon GO Fest 2026, which occurred over the July 11 to July 12 weekend.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • The event runs from July 13 to July 20, 2026, featuring three separate phases for different costumed Pikachu variants.
  • Players automatically receive a free in-game progression track called the GO Pass to earn experience points and encounters.
  • An optional paid upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe provides extra item bundles and increased item transfer bonuses.

Pokemon GO Rolls Out Special Anniversary(1)

Pokémon GO, the augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic, launched in July 2016. The game encourages players to walk outdoors to capture virtual creatures using smartphone cameras. Over the last ten years, the application has built a large player community in India and around the world.

The current anniversary event divides the week into three distinct blocks. The first block runs until July 15, the second from July 15 to July 18, and the final block concludes on July 20. During these windows, players can find distinct costumed versions of Pikachu in the wild, including the Tricks and Treats costume, the Winter Carnival outfit, and summer themed variants. Shiny variants of these event creatures are also available if players find themselves fortunate during wild encounters.

To assist player progression, the update introduces the GO Pass system. Players earn progression points by finishing standard in-game tasks like catching creatures or visiting virtual stops. Reaching specific ranks grants rewards such as double candy for transferring creatures. For players who choose to buy the premium version for 4.99 US dollars or the local currency equivalent, progression speed increases and extra item bundles become accessible, including Lucky Eggs and premium battle items.

This celebration arrives right after the Global GO Fest weekend, which was free for all players this year to honor the tenth year of operations. The weekend featured the arrivals of Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y in high tier battle encounters.

FAQ

Q1. When does the Pokemon GO tenth anniversary celebration end?

A1. The current Special Anniversary Pikachu Celebration event ends on July 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Q2. Can players participate in the anniversary events without buying a ticket?

A2. Yes, the core event and the standard GO Pass progression track are free for all active players.

Q3. What costumed creatures are available during this week?

A3. Players can find multiple past versions of Pikachu, such as the Winter Carnival outfit, the Tricks and Treats costume, and summer themed editions.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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