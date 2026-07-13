Anthropic launches localized rupee pricing for Claude AI users in India

Anthropic rolled out local Indian rupee pricing for its Claude artificial intelligence platform, lowering transaction friction for its largest user base outside the United States. Users in India previously had to purchase subscriptions using U.S. dollars, which added foreign exchange transaction markups and separate tax computations. The domestic pricing structure covers the entire consumer and business product suite, including the Claude Pro, Claude Max, and Claude Team tiers.

Key Takeaways

Paid subscription tiers for Claude now feature fixed rupee denominators, removing reliance on active U.S. dollar conversion rates.

The base Claude Pro tier costs Rs 2,000 per month under an annual billing cycle, while monthly billing costs Rs 2,399.

Every regional price tier now includes the mandatory 18 percent integrated goods and services tax directly within the listed cost.

The update provides financial predictability for local developers, enterprise squads, and individual professionals who utilize the ecosystem. Anthropic is an American artificial intelligence safety and research company that creates large language models tailored for complex reasoning, coding workflows, and text analysis. By shifting away from the flat 20 dollar U.S. baseline, the company is directly addressing market affordability inside the fast growing Indian technology sector.

The tier options adapt to varied workloads. The introductory Claude Pro plan operates on the balanced Sonnet 5 model framework while providing options to select advanced systems like Fable 5 and Opus. It unlocks a fivefold usage increase over the free tier, alongside features like systemic web search, data project folders, and document upload capabilities.

For engineers and data specialists requiring expanded daily limits, the newly introduced Max tier scales up operational capacities. The standard Max 5x option carries a flat fee of Rs 11,999 per month, whereas the high volume Max 20x plan lists at Rs 23,999 monthly. These plans give subscribers priority server access during peak traffic intervals and extend session lengths inside developer programs like Claude Code.

Corporate groups can deploy the Team package, which requires a minimum allocation of two operational seats. Under an annual contract, a Team Standard seat costs Rs 2,399 per month, rising to Rs 2,999 if paid month to month. Premium corporate seats cost Rs 11,999 per month annually and Rs 14,999 on monthly cycles. This institutional framework delivers a large 200,000 token context window, administrative usage trackers, data security firewalls, and an explicit policy ensuring company data does not train future public models.

FAQ

Q1. How much does a Claude Pro subscription cost in India under the new structure?

A1. The Claude Pro subscription costs Rs 2,000 per month when purchased as part of an annual plan totaling Rs 24,000 upfront. Users choosing the monthly billing cycle pay Rs 2,399 per month.

Q2. Are the listed Indian rupee prices for Claude inclusive of tax?

A2. Yes. All new localized rupee prices for the Pro, Max, and Team tiers include the 18 percent digital services goods and services tax.

Q3. Can users in India still access the free version of Claude?

A3. Yes. The free tier remains available to Indian users, providing basic access to models like Sonnet 5 and Haiku 4.5 along with standard web searching and file processing limits.

Q4. What models are available to paid Claude Pro subscribers under the regional pricing?

A4. Paid Pro subscribers gain access to the default Sonnet 5 framework as well as specialized advanced reasoning engines like Opus and Fable .