Rockstar Games announces GTA 6 India price pre orders and release date

Rockstar Games officially opened pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI in India and set the launch date for November 19, 2026. The developer revealed that the open-world action game costs Rs 5,999 for the standard version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Indian players can now secure their copies through official digital storefronts and authorized retailers.

Key takeaways

Grand Theft Auto VI launches globally on November 19, 2026.

The standard version costs Rs 5,999 in India.

A higher-tier version is available for Rs 7,499.

Pre-orders are currently live on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and major retailers.

Physical retail copies will only contain a digital download code inside the box.

Rockstar Games, the American video game publisher known for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, confirmed the exact pricing structure. Grand Theft Auto VI, the newest entry in the crime franchise, takes players to the fictional state of Leonida, which includes the Miami-inspired Vice City. The storyline follows two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, as they navigate a criminal conspiracy across the large map. The game releases exclusively on current-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, entirely skipping older hardware.

The Rs 5,999 price tag places the game slightly above the usual Rs 4,999 to Rs 5,599 range seen for other recent console titles in India. Rockstar Games adjusted the regional pricing based on the global cost of $79.99 for the base game. Players who want extra content can opt for the Rs 7,499 premium edition. This version includes specific vehicles, cosmetic clothing items, and special weapon upgrades for Jason and Lucia.

Players deciding between the two editions should evaluate their gameplay preferences. The base Rs 5,999 edition provides the complete single-player campaign without restricting any core missions. The Rs 7,499 premium tier adds specialized customisation shops and early access to specific gear, which mainly appeals to dedicated fans planning to spend extensive time playing. Players who pre-order the digital version before November 20, 2026, receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. This bonus offers a personal garage, and themed outfits.

For collectors, the physical retail box brings a major change. Rockstar Games confirmed that physical boxes sold in stores will not include a game disc. The box contains a printed voucher code to download the game digitally. This decision eliminates the possibility of reselling or trading the physical copy in the second-hand market.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky issued a warning for players looking to pre-order. Fraudulent websites are currently posing as official stores to steal payment details. Scammers are also promoting fake beta versions of the game containing malware. Buyers should only use the official Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, or trusted local electronics retailers to make their purchase and avoid clicking on suspicious links promising early access.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official release date for GTA 6?

A1. The game will launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Q2. What is the price of GTA 6 in India?

A2. The base game costs Rs 5,999, while the premium edition is priced at Rs 7,499.

Q3. Will the physical copy of GTA 6 have a disc?

A3. No, the physical retail box only includes a digital download code, meaning no disc is inside.

Q4. Where can I pre-order the game in India?

A4. You can pre-order digitally via the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, or buy physical code boxes from major authorized retailers.

Q5. Is GTA 6 coming to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?

A5. Rockstar Games has only announced the game for current-generation consoles, which include the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.