Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max gets thicker and heavier for larger battery

Apple plans to increase the thickness and weight of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max to accommodate a larger battery and a new thermal management system. According to a tipster named Ice Universe, the flagship smartphone will measure 9mm thick and weigh 240 grams. This shows a departure from the slimmer profile of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which measures 8.75mm thick and weighs 233 grams. The design shift indicates Apple is prioritizing battery life and internal upgrades over maintaining a very thin form factor.

Key Takeaways

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will measure 9mm thick and weigh 240 grams.

Apple plans to include a larger battery up to 5567mAh capacity.

The device will use a stainless steel vapor chamber for cooling.

The rear camera system will get a variable aperture main sensor.

Apple will launch the new iPhone series in September 2026.

The extra 7 grams of weight and 0.25mm of thickness directly correlate with increases in battery capacity. Recent regulatory filings in the United States and China show the iPhone 18 Pro Max packing a 5567mAh and 5391mAh battery, respectively. This is an increase of nearly 500mAh compared to the 5088mAh cell found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The physical growth also provides room for a new stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system. This thermal solution helps manage the heat generated by the forthcoming A20 Pro chip. The A20 Pro processor uses a 2-nanometer manufacturing process, which increases processing speed and reduces energy consumption. Better thermal management prevents the device from overheating during intensive tasks like high frame rate gaming or continuous video recording.

While the 240-gram weight makes the iPhone 18 Pro Max heavier than its immediate predecessor, it matches the weight of the older iPhone 14 Pro Max. Users upgrading from recent models will feel a minor difference in hand.

The smaller iPhone 18 Pro model will also see a thickness increase. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital claims the standard Pro variant could be up to 2mm thicker. This change accommodates a larger rear camera module. Both Pro models will feature a triple 48-megapixel camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The primary lens will gain a variable aperture. A variable aperture allows the camera to adjust light intake physically, helping with low-light photography and depth of field control. These premium models are also rumored to come in three color options, namely Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Silver.

Apple will reveal the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. The launch event will also introduce the company’s first foldable smartphone. Until Apple makes an official announcement, all specifications remain subject to change.

Related FAQs

Q1. Why is the iPhone 18 Pro Max getting thicker?

A1. Apple is increasing the thickness to 9mm to fit a larger 5500mAh battery and a new stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system.

Q2. How much will the iPhone 18 Pro Max weigh?

A2. The device will weigh 240 grams. This is 7 grams heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max but identical to the weight of the older iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Q3. What processor will the iPhone 18 series use?

A3. The iPhone 18 Pro models will run on the A20 Pro chip, which Apple builds using a 2-nanometer process for better speed and lower energy consumption.

Q4. Are there any new camera features on the iPhone 18 Pro?

A4. Yes, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will include a triple 48-megapixel camera system with a variable aperture on the primary sensor to help with low-light photos.

Q5. When is the iPhone 18 Pro Max release date?

A5. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.