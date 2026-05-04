Tata Motors Curvv.ev SeriesX: Starts at ₹16.99 lakh only

TATA.ev, Tata Motors’ electric vehicle arm, launched the Curvv.ev SeriesX in Mumbai on May 4, 2026. There are two models, both aimed at people who want to cover long distances between cities. Prices start at ₹16.99 lakh. Each car packs a 55 kWh battery, good for a certified 502 km on a single charge. That’s the official number, at least.

Key Takeaways

The Curvv.ev SeriesX starts at ₹16.99 lakh ex-showroom in Mumbai.

It features a 55 kWh battery with a certified range of 502 kilometers.

Owners get a lifetime battery warranty that lasts for 15 years.

Two main models are available: Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55.

The car includes Level 2 ADAS with 20 safety features.

The Curvv.ev SeriesX goes for an SUV Coupé look. You get the ground clearance of an SUV, but with a sloped roof. Both models run on Tata’s acti.ev platform, built just for electric cars. Power? 167 HP and 215 Nm torque. That means quick starts in city traffic and enough punch for highway driving. In real-world use, expect closer to 400 km per charge. Not bad, but always less than the official figure.

The Accomplished X 55 is for people who want tech that just works. You get a panoramic sunroof you can actually open, plus two 26 cm screens. One shows your driving info, the other handles music and maps with wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. There’s a 360-degree camera system, so you can see every angle, even those annoying blind spots. The R-Comfort seats have passive airflow, which should help keep you cool on long drives. I haven’t tried them, but it sounds promising.

The Empowered X 55 sits at the top. Price? ₹19.19 lakh, or ₹19.49 lakh if you want the #DARK edition. You get a bigger 31 cm screen from HARMAN and a JBL system with nine speakers. Level 2 ADAS is standard, with 20 safety features to help you out. There’s a frunk for extra storage and a tailgate you can open with your foot. Handy if your hands are full. This model also supports V2L and V2V, so you can use the car’s battery to charge gadgets or even another car. Not something you’ll use every day, but nice to have.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is India’s biggest electric car maker. They used to be Tata Motors Limited until October 13, 2025. The company is part of the Tata Group, valued at $180 billion. Their focus? Cars that can handle Indian roads and keep you safe.

The battery warranty stands out here. Tata Motors gives first owners a lifetime battery warranty, which by law means 15 years. That should make you feel a bit more confident about keeping the car long-term. You can pick from five colors, including a new one called Nitro Crimson. Not sure how it looks in person, but it’s always good to have options.

Pricing Table

Accomplished X 55 Rs. 16.99 Empowered X 55 Rs. 19.19 Empowered X 55 #DARK Rs. 19.49

FAQs

Q1. What is the battery size of the Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX?

A1. The car comes with a 55 kWh battery pack.

Q2. How much range does the Curvv.ev SeriesX offer on a single charge?

A2. It has an ARAI certified range of 502 km and a real-world range of about 400 km.

Q3. What are the two main models available in this series?

A3. The two models are the Accomplished X 55 and the Empowered X 55.

Q4. What is the starting price of the Curvv.ev SeriesX?

A4. The price starts at ₹16.99 lakh ex-showroom in Mumbai.

Q5. Does the Tata Curvv.ev come with a warranty for the battery?

A5. Yes, it includes a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty for the first owner for up to 15 years.