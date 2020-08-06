The much awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now finally a market reality, and the company announced it is up for pre-order in India as well. The two-model line-up comprises of the base Galaxy Note 20 that is priced Rs. 77,999 while the bells-n-whistles Note 20 Ultra 5G is going to take you back Rs. 104,999.

Samsung announced early buyers qualify for some freebies as well. For instance, those who pre-book the Note 20 can avail of benefits worth Rs. 7000, while buyers of the Note 20 Ultra 5G will get benefits to the tune of Rs. 10,000. Buyers can redeem the benefits via Samsung Shop app on a range of products such as the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, and so on.

Additionally, those who opt to purchase the new Note 20 using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards are in for more goodies. For instance, buying the Note 20 can lead to cash back of up to Rs. 6000, while the cash back amount will be a max of Rs. 10,000 when buying the Note 20 Ultra 5G. Existing galaxy owners who wish to trade-in their devices will be getting Rs. 5000 discount on top of the above offers.

As for specifications, the Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display having a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. However, the Note 20 display has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, which is a real dampener given that even mid-range phones half its price such as the Nord come with 90 Hz display.

The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display having a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Note 20 Ultra also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, which happens to be the toughest glass known.

With optics, both the Note 20 versions come with a three-camera setup at the rear though things are a bit of a compromise on Note 20. For instance, it comes with a 64 MP telephoto lens capable of 3x hybrid optic zoom along with a pair of 12 MP cameras as the primary sensor and ultra-wide angle sensor, respectively.

With the Note 20 Ultra 5G, you have a 108 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 5x true optical zoom. That said, both the phones are capable of recording 8K videos besides supporting Space Zoom, the latter again maxing out at 50x on the Note 20 Ultra and 30x on the Note 20.

Another highlight of the phone is of course it’s S Pen capability, which is a lot more advanced this time. Plus, there is going to be Microsoft Office integration as well, which is another big USP for the phone. The Note 20 gets max memory of 8 GB while the same for the Note 20 Ultra is 12 GB. A 4300 mAh battery powers the Note 20 while on the Note 20 Ultra, it is a 4500 mAh power source, both supported by fast charging tech.

Colour options with the Note 20 are Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green, while the Note 20 Ultra will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black shades. Samsung though, is yet to reveal the exact shipping date for the phone.