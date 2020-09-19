The upcoming new Samsung Galaxy F series of phones has been making headlines for the past month or so though there is almost nothing that we know of the phone so far. That has changed to some extent with the company having confirmed via Twitter that the phone is set to be initially launched in India anytime soon.

Unfortunately, there is nothing else that the company shared, so a specific launch date is still missing. The company tweeted, ‘The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.’ Rumour has it that the new ‘F’ series is going to be camera centric. If that be true, expect the phone to come with some camera tech wizardry.

The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/5ahjw6mqTm — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2020

Also, the rumor mills are claiming that the ‘F’ series of phones will be priced within the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price brackets. That would mean it would be sitting above the new Galaxy M51 smartphone, which has come to be known as the Meanest Monster ever thanks to its mega 7000 mAh powerhouse of a battery. The M51 starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6 GB + 128 Gb model while the 8 GB + 128 Gb model is priced Rs 26,999.

However, expect the new ‘F’ series to come with decent specs such as at least 6 gigs of memory on the base model with the higher end version coming with an 8 GB RAM. Also, it could be the Exynos 9611 powering the new phone, though here again, don’t be surprised if that isn’t the case. For reference, the New M51 comes powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Also, with almost all of Samsung’s recent launches coming with decent sized batteries, there is no reason the ‘F series is going to be an exception. In that case, expecting at least a 5000 mAh battery shouldn’t be too far-fetched.

Let’s hope we won’t have to wait for too long to come across all the details. Also, with the new revamped ‘M’ and ‘A’ series of phones doing really well, the new ‘F’ series too should be a matchwinner in the making.

Keep watching for all the latest on this as it evolves.