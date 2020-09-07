Samsung announced today it is expanding its Curd Maestro refrigerator range in India with four new models. The company said the four new refrigerators come in larger capacities of 386 and 407 liters, which matches consumer’s aspirations to opt for larger refrigerators.

The South Korean conglomerate said the Curd Maestro range of refrigerators has been built keeping in mind Indian sensibilities and food habit. For this, it comes with a stainless steel curd container and is the first refrigerator in the world to be so capable. The feature also makes the fridge to move beyond the traditional role of food preservation to food preparation.

For curd making, all that you need to do is boil and cool the milk. Next, you need to add the curd culture and mix it thoroughly. Pour the mixture into the curd container, and the Curd Maestro will do the rest, that is to maintain just the right temperature for the fermentation to take place. This way, you will have curd prepared in around 7.5 hours and then preserved in the Curd Maestro.

Besides, the refrigerator also comes with several of the company’s proprietary features such as Convertible 5-in-1 technology, Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Inverter technology, and Stabilizer Free Operation. The 5-in-1 conversion modes allow for five conversion modes – Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone.

With twin cooling tech, you have separate cooling solutions for the freezer and fridge. This ensures any odor from the freezer does not reach the rest of the fridge and vice versa. The stabilizer free operation allows the refrigerator to operate in a wide voltage range of 100 ~ 300V and will cut off automatically if there is a sudden voltage surge.

Similarly, the Digital Inverter Technology ensures the refrigerator is able to perform to the optimum while emanating less noise. Samsung said the Digital Inverter Compressor comes with a 10-year warranty and has also been awarded a 21-year durability certification by the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies in Germany (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker – VDE).

Price and availability:

The new models with 386 and 407 liter capacities will be available in shades of Refined Inox and Luxe Brown and have power ratings of 2-star and 3-star. The 386-liter model with 2 star rating is priced Rs. 55,990, while the 3 star model is priced 56,990. With the 407-liter refrigerator, the model with 2 star rating is priced Rs. 61,990, while the model with 3 stars is priced Rs. 63,990. All models can be purchased starting September 10 from all major retail channels across India.