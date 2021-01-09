Lenovo today introduced a trio of new laptop devices – Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and the IdeaPad Slim 5i – with all three powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPU. The laptops however cater to different price segments, with the Yoga 9i being the most premium offering with its Rs. 1,69,999 price tag. The IdeaPad Slim 5i, meanwhile, is the most affordable at Rs. 63,990 while the Yoga 7i sits in between with a price of Rs. 99,000.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Yoga 9i offers a 14-inch IPS display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels UHD resolution. The display also boasts of VESA DisplayHDR 400 feature with 500 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Intel 11th gen Core i7-1185G7 processor and Intel Iris XE graphics that comes paired to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage.

Another cool feature of the laptop is its 360-degree hinge that is the hallmark of all Yoga series of laptop devices from Lenovo. There is an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader for security while the Smart Sensor TouchPad offers 50 percent more clickable Active surface area. A 60Wh lithium-ion polymer battery keeps the entire device in operation and offers decent levels of backup time.

The laptop also hosts four Dolby Atmos-ready speakers which include a pair of woofers and a pair of tweezers. The 1 MP webcam comes with a privacy shutter too. Among the other features of the laptop include its textured back finish of military-grade specifications. The laptop is compatible with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant and supports stylus operations as well. For OS, you have the choice between Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

The Yoga 7i is slightly bigger with its 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen display having 1,920 x 1,080 pixel full HD resolution. An Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics powers the top model, coupled to a 16 GB RAM and a max of 1 TB SSD storage. Similar to the Yoga 9i, the Yoga 7i too comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows the laptop to be used in tablet mode and tent mode apart from the conventional laptop pose.

Other features of the Yoga 7i include its 71Wh battery which Lenovo said will allow for 16 hours of operation on a single charge. Then there is twin front-facing Dolby Atmos compatible speakers as well. There is a 1 MP webcam too, complete with what Lenovo calls the TrueBlock privacy shutter. The laptop comes with a glossy back finish and offers both Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro as the OS.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

Then there is the IdeaPad Slim 5i which comes with a 14-inch IPS anti-glare display having FHD 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution. Powering the laptop is the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU that works in unison with the Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The laptop also offers 16 GB of memory on its top model.

A cool feature of the laptop happens to be its fast charging support that allows for up to three hours of battery time with just 15-minutes of charging. It otherwise comes with a 720p HD camera on the front together with the privacy shutter along with Dolby Atmos compatible 2W front-firing speakers. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home version.

Price and availability

As already stated, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the costliest with its Rs. 1,69,990 price tag and will go on sale from Lenovo.com starting January 12. The laptop comes in a single shade of black.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is priced at Rs. 99,000 and will go on sale from 15, again from Lenovo.com. Choice of color is limited to Slate Grey.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is priced at Rs. 63,990 and will be available from Lenovo.com, Amazon as well as select Lenovo offline stores. The laptop comes in a single shade of Graphite Grey.