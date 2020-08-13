Lenovo has launched the new Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India which comes across as a slim and light premium laptop offering that is as much about style as it is about performance. The last bit again has to do with the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor that the laptop comes with, which Lenovo claims will enable the Yoga Slim 7i laptop to function as a workhorse of a laptop for daily requirements as well as creative tasks.

The 10th gen 10nm Core i7 Ice Lake processor work in tandem with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2 GB GDDR5 GPU that ensure the laptop to be fit for even some serious AAA gaming as well. Beyond that, the laptop comes with a max of 16GB LPDDR4X 3200 RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage on the highest specced model.

With that much of processing grunt at your disposal, you can safely open multiple apps and multitask effortlessly. You can even indulge in editing of graphics rich media files as well with nary a hiccup hampering your efforts. Aiding in that, in no small measure, is Lenovo’s Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature which keeps the temperature within the chassis within safe working limits.

For power, the laptop relies on a 4 cell 60 Watt-hour battery backed by Rapid Charge Pro technology that allows operations for more than an entire day easily. Lenovo said there is advanced artificial intelligence features built-in that ensures battery life is enhanced by an average of up to 20 percent.

For security, there is the fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button. That is not all as the laptop also features AI-based attention sensing software named Glance. Devised by Mirametrix, the Glance software comes with several advanced features such as Smart Display that acts to secure any confidential content that might be on the screen. Then there also is the Snap Window feature that will let you move the on-screen content to a secondary display connected to the laptop.

The FHD IPS display backed by Intel Iris Plus graphics is surrounded by thin bezels on all sides and provides for a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is aided by the Dolby Vision and Lenovo Super Resolution tech to allow for sharp and crisp images. Encased in an all aluminum body, the laptop weighs just 1.36 kgs while measuring 15.1 mm at its thickest point. Connectivity options include 2X2 AX Wi Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3.

The Yoga Slim 71 laptop comes in a single Slate Gray color option is priced Rs. 79,990. The laptop can be bought from offline partner stores from August 14, 2020, while online availability from Flipkart, Amazon and Lenovo.com is going to commence from August 20, 2020.