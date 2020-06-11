Lenovo has announced the launch of its new IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop, which comes across as a thin and light laptop for everyday usage. In the Zoom event that the laptop was launched in, Lenovo described the new IdeaPad 3 as the perfect companion for students as well as the working professionals and is ideal for work-from-home scenarios currently prevailing in the country.

Powering the laptops is the 10th generation Intel Core processor along with hybrid storage options comprising of both HDD and SSD to allow for the perfect combination of performance and affordability. The laptop also boasts of the innovative Q-Control technology, which Lenovo describes as a means to switch from Max Mode and Stealth Mode.

Explaining further, Lenovo said the Max Mode is when the CPU is working the hardest and gets the job done in the quickest possible time. The Stealth Mode offers a more balanced scenario where the priority is on quiet computing while also being efficient enough.

Available in two screen size options of 14-inch and 15-inch, the IdeaPad Slim 3 upholds its ‘Thin and Light’ attribute by being just 19.9mm thin while tipping the scales at 1.6 kilos. The laptop also features Dolby Digital sounds, which makes it the right device to catch up with some entertainment as well.

Connectivity options include a pair of USB 3.1 ports for quick data transfers and Wi-Fi 6 for a truly fast internet experience. The power button also incorporates a fingerprint sensor for added security. Similarly, there also is a physical shutter covering the webcam, which ensures complete protection against hackers or prying eyes.

Colour options include Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue, which really makes the laptop look cool yet professional. Not to mention, the new IdeaPad 3 is designed to withstand quite some rough as well, making it ideal for the student community as well as for outdoor usage.

Price starts at a quite affordable Rs. 26,990 before topping off at Rs. 40,990 for the highest specced model. The laptop can be bought from all Lenovo Exclusive stores in India as well as Amazon and Lenovo online websites.