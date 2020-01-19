Lenovo and Motorola announce exciting discounts on their phone as part of Flipkart Republic Dale

Motorola announced they are partnering with Flipkart to offer exciting discounts and deals on several of its smartphones in India on account of the country’s 71st Republic Day celebrations. The deals will be part of Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale offer.

The sale starts today, January 19, 2020 and will run till January 22, 2020.

Here is a break-up of all the deals currently available from Motorola.

The Motorola One Action is now available for INR 8,999 against its regular price of INR 13,999 . The phone boats of a 6.3-inch CinemaVision Full HD+ display having 21:9 aspect ratio and is also the first phone to come with an ultra wide angle action cam.

Motorola One Vision 128 GB version is getting a hefty discount to be priced at just INR 13,999 , down from its original price of INR 19,999 . The phone happens to be the first to come with a 21:9 Full HD+ CinemaVision display besides also featuring an in-screen camera. The phone also comes equipped with a 48 mp camera having OIS and Night Vision technology.

Moto E6S is currently available for INR 6,499 , down, which otherwise would cost INR 7,999 . At that amount, the phone makes a strong case for itself given its specs comprising of a 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, 13 mp dual rear cams along with a 6.1-inch Max Vision HD+ display.

Lastly, there is the Motorola One Macro which is currently available at the Republic Day Special price of INR 8,999 which is a grand less than the INR 9,999 that it otherwise costs. For that amount, you get 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Quad Sensor AI System along with a Macro Vision Camera.

Lenovo is also offering similar discounts on a few of its own branded phones. Here are the details:

A6 Note is now available for just INR 5,499 which is a significant drop from its regular price of INR 7,999 . For that much the phone packs in a 5 mp selfie cam, a dual 13 mp + 2 mp rear AI cam along with a 4000 mAh battery.

K10 Note too is getting a huge discount given that it is now selling for INR 8,999 which otherwise costs INR 13,999 . The phone come with nice specs in the form of a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM along with a 16 mp triple lens AI cam at the rear that also features 2X optical zoom.

Then there is also the K10 Plus featuring a Snapdragon 632 processor, AI triple lens rear cam along with a 4050 mAh battery. The phone is now available at the special Republic Day Sale price of INR 8,999 which is two grands less than its usual price of INR 10,999.

On top of the above mentioned prices, there also is another 10 percent discount of up to a max of INR 1500 if you are using Kotak Bank credit and debit cards or ICICI Bank credit cards.