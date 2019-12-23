The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 is one of the more affordable offerings in the company’s range of laptops. This machine comes with Intel Core i3 processor bundled with 4G of RAM and 1TB storage, which seems good enough for college going students and bloggers. Currently priced at INR 21,990 on Amazon India, let’s find out if the device is worth the price tag.

Build and Design

Being a budget device, Lenovo has obviously cut a few corners to keep the price tag low. The Lenovo IdeaPad S145’s body is entirely made out of plastic, though it still manages to exhibit a premium look and feel thanks to the grey brushed metallic paint job on the outside and inside. The ventilation grills and speaker cutouts are housed at the bottom, while most of the I/O ports such as HDMI connector, three USB Type-A ports, as well as charging pin are placed on the left. The right edge gets the SD card slot and the 3.5mm headphone jack. All in all, Lenovo has done a good job of giving it a minimalistic look and feel. Despite being made out of plastic, the IdeaPad S145 still manages to look sleek and classy.

Not to mention, at just 1.85 kgs, the laptop feels extremely lightweight whether you’re carrying it in your backpack or while using it on your lap.

Display

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 comes with 15.6-inch Full HD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It’s good enough for watching videos, but the screen isn’t as sharp, bright or vivid compared to other higher-end models. That said, it still gets the job done.

Keyboard

As a blogger, we write a lot of articles and indeed it’s the primary task while running a blog. So, you want a comfortable keyboard having convenient key travel and feel premium while typing. This machine comes with a standard full-size keyboard which feels good to type on and has ample travel distance.

Performance

With Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this machine isn’t a speed demon designed to run high-end games. However, for a blogger like me who wants a laptop for primarily non-gaming tasks such as document/spreadsheet projects, this machine is reliable with processing speeds fast enough for my needs. Microsoft Office works just fine on this machine. It’s also good for web browsing and streaming videos on YouTube, Netflix or HotStar.

Even battery performance is rather solid. I was able to use the device for around 4-5 hours while streaming Netflix videos and browsing the web.

Wrap Up

Currently priced at INR 21,999 on Amazon India, the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 is probably the most suitable laptop for bloggers as well as college students as it doesn’t make a big hole in your pocket like Apple’s MacBook Pro. It’s a great low-cost system that is perfect for working on spreadsheets and documents. It can easily handle YouTube and Netflix videos and churns out a decent performance while browsing the web with multiple tabs opened at once.

Besides, it’s lightweight and offers a decent build quality. The only issue for me was the screen which wasn’t as bright and vivid, but its a budget system so I’ll give it a pass. All in all, it’s a great device if you’re on a budget with a processing system that is fast enough for college students and bloggers.