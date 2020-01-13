Lenovo Carme smartwatch now available on Amazon, priced INR 3,499

Lenovo has announced its latest smartwatch offering, the Carme HW25P will henceforth be available from Amazon. So far, the Carme was available via Flipkart as well as Croma. Priced at INR 3,499, the new Carme is also being considered the perfect smartwatch that offers the right blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek stylish looks to suit every occasion.

The Carme offers a squarish design with rounded edges featuring a 1.3-inch IPS colour display. The 2.5D curved surface design rules out any blind angle, which means you can read the contents of the display even in broad daylight conditions. Further, the IP68 levels of water and dust proofing means it can withstand a bit of rough usage too.

With the new Carme, Lenovo has ensured it becomes the right companion for every fitness enthusiasts, packed as it is with a host of sensors to keep track of your body parameters. That includes the ability to monitor your heart 24/7 so that you have an idea of your heart health at all times. This way, you can plan your exercise regime and above everything else, better manage your stress levels.

Then there is a pedometer too to keep track of your daily activities. This in turn will help you watch over your fitness and day-to-day health. The Carme smartwatch will also let you count your steps as well as the number of calories burnt each day. There is a built-in sleep monitor too that will keep track of the quality and duration of your sleep.

Among the other features that the Carme boasts of include its ability to show weather forecast. The smart notification will also keep you informed of the text or other notifications that you receive on your phone. There is a stopwatch feature in the smartwatch as well while the alarm reminder works in a manner that it is only the user who will be alerted while anyone by your side will remain unaffected.

What’s more, there also is a ‘Search for Phone’ feature that will let you find your phone in case you have misplaced it. All this for the truly alluring price tag of just INR 3,499.