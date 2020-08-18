Lenovo today announced the launch of three new gaming laptops in India that form part of the Legion series. The laptop devices – Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i – comes with upgraded specs and features which includes the latest 10th gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA graphics processors.

The laptop range starts at Rs. 79,990 which applies to the Legion 5i. The Legion 5Pi is a bit more expensive and starts at Rs. 1,34,990 while the Legion 7i is the most expensive among all with a starting price of Rs. 199,990.

Lenovo Legion 7i:

The Legion 7i comes with full HD colour-accurate IPS display with 100 percent Adobe sRGB color gamut and Dolby Vision. The latter again allows for 500 nits of brightness. Bezels all around are reduced to a minimum with Lenovo claiming 85.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Another highlight of the display is its NVIDIA G-Sync tech with 144 Hz refresh rates.

The highest specced Legion 7i laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile CPU mated to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max Q graphics. Lenovo is also claiming up to 8 hours of battery life from the 80 WH battery that it comes with.

The battery also comes with some advanced smart features such as the Lenovo Vantage Control that offers Hybrid Mode to stretch battery life that bit more. Then there is the Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 as well, which offers Quiet, Balanced, and Performance modes for better control over battery performance. And with the Rapid Charge Pro technology, Lenovo is promising 0 – 50 percent charge acquired in just 30 mins.

The laptop also features ColdFront 2.0 smart cooling tech to keep the inside cool and quiet. Mention must also be made of the TrueStrike keyboard design of the Legion 7i which Lenovo is claiming is simply perfect for gaming what with the bigger sized arrow keys, larger number pad along with a trackpad that is 39 percent larger.

As for its build, Lenovo is claiming the Legion 7i to be the slimmest around with its 19.9 mm thickness while also being quite light with its 2.2 kg gross weight. The laptop also boasts of a rigid construction using high grade aluminium. The vertical vents together with the snazzy lighting effects make the new Legion 7i seem a true gaming machine that means business.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i:

Both the Legion 5Pi and 5i share a lot of similarities while also drawing on some key features of the flagship Legion 7i series. For instance, the Legion 5Pi and 5i feature ColdFront 2.0 tech to keep the inside cool and boosts performance.

Also, while the 5Pi comes with 100 percent sRGB display having 144 Hz refresh rate, for the 5i, it is a 1080p IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate that the laptop comes with. Both laptops, however, come powered by the 10th Gen Intel® Core i7-10750H processor, with the 5Pi having up to NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 GDDR6 on the top-rated models. The Legion 5i, on the other hand, comes with up to NVIDIA GTX 1650ti GDDR6 GPU for graphics processing.

As for its availability, the Legion 7i and Legion 5i are going to be available starting this week though the sale of the Legion 5Pi will begin later in August. The laptops can be ordered via Lenovo.com along with online and offline retail outlets across the country.