Here is some good news for the gaming community in India – Lenovo has announced the launch of its new Legion 5 gaming laptop in the country. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM 5 4600H mobile processor with 6-cores, the laptop also features the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM 1650ti GPU for superior performance, gaming, or otherwise.

As is already known, the premium AMD Ryzen 4000H Series of processors is based on the Zen 2 core architecture and are built as per the 7nm manufacturing process. Combined with the new GeForce GTXTM 1650ti GPU, it makes for the most potent processing powerhouse, making the Legion 5 nothing short of any avid gamer’s dream architecture in its segment.

The gaming laptop also features a 256 GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe and 1 TB HDD combo to allow for top-notch performance under any circumstances. The display comprises of a 15.6-inch IPS panel of 1080p resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home OS.

Battery life quoted is quite a decent 8 hours and is backed by hi-tech power saving tech such as Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage. The laptop also features Rapid Charge Pro for faster recharges, while the integrated Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 tech ensures optimum management of the system voltage and fan speed. Further, Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 tech allows for quick and efficient dissipation of CPU heat.

Another unique feature of the Legion 5 is its TrueStrike backlit keyboard, which boasts of hair-trigger accuracy while offering enough levels of key travel for typing comfort. The 2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker and the Dolby Atmos headphone support ensure superior sound output to allow for a truly all-around gaming experience.

The laptop also boasts of a robust build that makes it seem almost invincible. The laptop comes in a shade of Phantom Black with prices starting at Rs. 75,990. You also get Premium care and Accidental Damage Protection package, each valid for a year completely free. Both otherwise would have set you back Rs. 3,900.

The new Legion 5 sale starts December 1 and is available from Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. Plus, the laptop can also be bought from other online and offline retail stores across the country.