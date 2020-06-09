HP has launched two new ‘always connected’ Windows 10 laptops in India in the 14-inch category. The new 14s and X360 14 come with integrated Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem and a dedicated SIM card slot. Besides, both the laptops are Wi-Fi enabled as well.

Specs wise, the new HP 14s has been built around the 10th generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 chipset along with Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop can have a max of 8 gigs of RAM besides having storage options of 1TB SATA HDD and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Among the other connectivity options with the HP 14s include a pair of USB Type-A ports, along with a Type-C port and HDMI 1.4b port each. Then there is a headphone slot as well, as is a 720p HD webcam and a multi-format SD card slot. The display comprises of a 14-inch full HD IPS panel with a 78 percent screen to body ratio.

The HP Pavilion x360 14, on the other hand, comes powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 chipset and Intel Iris Plus GPU combo. Among the other unique qualities of the x360 14 laptop include its ability to access Amazon Alexa and wake-on voice feature.

The dual speaker that it comes with is backed by B&O Audio and HP Audio Boost that ensure a life-like listening experience. That coupled with the 11 hours of battery life it offers on a single charge, makes it quite an entertainment powerhouse as well. The 14-inch display on the x360 14 provides a screen to body ratio of 82.47 percent.

As for pricing, the HP 14s start at Rs. 44,999 for the model with Intel Core i3 processor and 4 GB of RAM The model with Intel Core i5 chipset and 8 gigs of memory will set you back a cool Rs. 64,999. The HP Pavilion x360 14 is the more premium offering and is priced Rs. 84,999.

The laptops can be purchased from the HP online Store or HP World outlets starting July 1.