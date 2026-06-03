ControlZ Launches Snap 10K Mag Power Bank in India for INR 3000

ControlZ launched a new magnetic power bank called the Snap 10K Mag in New Delhi on June 2, 2026. The device costs ₹3,000 and represents the company’s entry into the premium tech accessories market. The power bank provides a 10,000mAh battery capacity and supports MagSafe wireless charging for flagship smartphones.

Key Takeaways

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh high-density unit.

10,000mAh high-density unit. Price: Available for ₹3,000.

Available for ₹3,000. Weight: Weighs 188 grams.

Weighs 188 grams. Connectivity: Features Type-C input and output.

Features Type-C input and output. Compatibility: Works with MagSafe devices, including premium Apple iPhones.

Hardware and Design Options The brand built the Snap 10K Mag with a focus on device protection and portability. Users often complain about friction and scratches caused by hard plastic chargers. To solve this problem, ControlZ added a proprietary SoftTouch backing to the power bank, which creates a softer, more protective contact point against delicate glass phone panels.

The accessory uses SnapLock magnetic alignment to attach securely to the back of a phone without wobbling or leaving gaps. Its slim DualForm construction allows the power bank to sit naturally against the smartphone, keeping the phone comfortable to hold while the battery pack is attached during everyday use.

For wired charging options, the device features a Type-C port. It also includes a minimal LED dot display to show the remaining battery level. This display matches the clean and understated aesthetic of the product.

Future Product Direction Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ControlZ, stated the company wanted to introduce a lightweight, minimal product thoughtfully designed for everyday use. He mentioned the Snap 10K Mag is built for buyers who care equally about device aesthetics and core functionality.

With this release, ControlZ plans to expand its product line beyond just smartphones. The company intends to build a broader ecosystem of design-focused technology accessories tailored for the modern consumer.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the ControlZ Snap 10K Mag?

A1. The power bank is priced at ₹3,000 in India.

Q2. Does the power bank support fast charging?

A2. Yes, it features a Type-C input and output port for fast charging convenience.

Q3. Is the Snap 10K Mag compatible with iPhones?

A3. Yes, the device supports MagSafe-compatible wireless charging designed for premium smartphones like the iPhone.

Q4. What is the battery capacity of the device?

A4. The power bank contains a high-density 10,000mAh battery.

Q5. How much does the power bank weigh?

A5. The ultra-lightweight device weighs 188g.