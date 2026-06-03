ASUS Launches the All-New ASUS Pad T3201 With OLED Display and Dimensity 8300 Chip

ASUS announces the all new ASUS Pad T3201 Android tablet to offer an upgraded digital experience for users. The device brings a 12.2 inch dual layer OLED display and operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. The tablet runs on Android 16 and features a lightweight magnalium chassis paired with a fiberglass back cover, weighing just 523 grams. The brand designed this tablet for portability, entertainment, and daily productivity tasks.

Key Takeaways

Features a 12.2 inch 2.8K dual layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and 8GB LPDDR5x RAM.

Houses a 9000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Includes ASUS GlideX and Google AI features like Circle to Search.

The centerpiece of the ASUS Pad T3201 is its 12.2 inch 2.8K display. This screen uses a dual layer OLED architecture that stacks two emission layers to lower power usage and extend panel life. It delivers a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3 to 2 aspect ratio, and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The display achieves a typical brightness of 600 nits and holds TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emissions. For audio, ASUS includes a quad speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos to provide a spatial sound experience with clear dialogue and deep low frequencies.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset drives the tablet. This 4nm processor balances performance and battery drain for mixed daily workloads. The tablet comes with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers UFS 3.1 storage options of either 128GB or 256GB. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB using a Micro TF card slot. Connectivity options include WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for high speed wireless connections. The device features a 13MP rear camera for photography and a 5MP front camera for video calls.

The physical construction uses a lightweight magnalium chassis paired with a fiberglass back cover. This material choice provides structural rigidity without adding unnecessary bulk to the device. The compact form factor allows for easy transitions between home, office, and travel environments. A high capacity 9000mAh battery keeps the ASUS Pad running for extended periods. It supports 45W USB-C fast charging, which replenishes the battery to 50 percent capacity in about 30 minutes.

The ASUS Pad T3201 runs on Android 16 and packs software tools for better productivity. ASUS GlideX allows users to share screens and transfer files between the tablet and PCs. Google AI tools like Circle to Search let users look up information directly from on screen content, while Google Gemini handles AI assistance. The device offers biometric Face Login for quick access. It also supports the ASUS Pen 2.0 for sketching and is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards. ASUS includes a protective case in the box, but the company has not yet announced the pricing or market availability details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What processor does the ASUS Pad T3201 use?

A1. The ASUS Pad T3201 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, built on a 4nm process.

Q2. What is the battery capacity of the new ASUS Pad?

A2. The tablet comes with a 9000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Q3. Does the ASUS Pad support expandable storage?

A3. Yes, the tablet includes a Micro TF card slot that supports storage expansion up to 1TB.

Q4. Which operating system runs on the ASUS Pad T3201?

A4. The tablet runs on the Android 16 operating system.

Q5. Does the ASUS Pad support a stylus pen?

A5. Yes, the tablet supports the ASUS Pen 2.0 for handwriting and precise sketching.