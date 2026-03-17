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Xiaomi Pad 8 Sales Begin in India: What You Should Know

By Gauri
6 Min Read
Xiaomi Pad 8 Sales Begin in India: What You Should Know

Xiaomi Pad 8 officially goes on sale in India starting March 17 at 12 noon, and it is clearly positioned as more than just another tablet. Xiaomi seems to be aiming at people who want a hybrid device, something that sits comfortably between a laptop and a tablet without feeling like a compromise.

Contents

You can buy it via Amazon India, Xiaomi’s official website (mi.com), and offline retail stores across the country. At a starting price of ₹33,999, it enters a segment where performance and productivity actually matter, not just media consumption.

Key Highlights at a Glance

  • Sale Date: March 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM
  • Starting Price: ₹33,999 (Effective ₹30,999 with offers)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • Battery: 9200mAh with 45W fast charging
  • Software: HyperOS 3
  • Variants: Standard and Nano Texture display options
  • Special Bundle: Creator’s Edition with Focus Pen Pro

Performance and Software: Built for Serious Work

At the core of the Xiaomi Pad 8 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which Xiaomi claims delivers around 32% better CPU performance and up to 50% improvement in GPU output compared to earlier hardware. On paper, that sounds impressive, and realistically, it should translate into smoother multitasking and better gaming performance.

The tablet is paired with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. In everyday use, this combination likely makes a noticeable difference, especially when dealing with large files like 4K videos or heavy documents. Apps should open quickly, and switching between them probably feels quite seamless.

Running on HyperOS 3, the interface feels more refined than before. Xiaomi has introduced cleaner widgets and smoother animations, but more importantly, practical multitasking features. You can use split-screen in both vertical and horizontal orientations, which, honestly, is something many users end up relying on more than they expect. Keeping a chat open while editing a presentation just makes sense.

Workstation Mode and Connectivity

One of the more interesting additions here is Workstation Mode. It tries to replicate a desktop-like experience, and from what it sounds like, Xiaomi has put some thought into making it actually usable rather than just a gimmick.

The interface includes a Dock for quick navigation, and the browser supports PC-style interactions like right-clicking, hover previews, and a more traditional toolbar layout. If you connect a keyboard and mouse, the experience might feel surprisingly close to a lightweight laptop setup.

There’s also Xiaomi’s Hyperconnectivity feature, which allows smoother file transfers between Xiaomi phones and laptops. It’s one of those ecosystem features that may not seem essential at first, but becomes quite convenient over time if you’re already using Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi is also promising four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, which adds a layer of long-term reliability that buyers often look for, even if they don’t always say it upfront.

Battery Life and Creative Features

The tablet packs a 9200mAh battery, which should comfortably last through a full day of mixed usage. Whether that’s classes, office work, or even a bit of entertainment in between, it seems built to handle it without constant charging anxiety.

It supports 45W turbo charging, but interestingly, Xiaomi includes a 67W charger in the box. That feels like a small but thoughtful addition, even if the tablet itself doesn’t fully utilize the higher wattage.

For creatives, the Focus Pen Pro stands out. It offers 16,000 pressure levels, low latency, and even haptic feedback to simulate a pen-on-paper feel. That last bit is subtle, but I think it could make a difference for people who sketch or take handwritten notes regularly.

The optional Focus Keyboard, with its built-in trackpad, further pushes the tablet into laptop territory. It’s not replacing a full workstation, of course, but for many users, it might get surprisingly close.

Pricing in India and Bank Offers

Here’s how the pricing is structured:

  • 8GB + 128GB: ₹33,999
  • 12GB + 256GB: ₹36,999
  • Nano Texture Variant: ₹38,999
  • Creator’s Edition (with Pen Pro): ₹41,999

There are also some launch offers that make the deal a bit more attractive:

  • ₹3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions
  • ₹2,750 discount on full swipe payments
  • One-year extended warranty for purchases made before March end

With these offers, the effective starting price drops to around ₹30,999, which, depending on your usage, could feel like pretty solid value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery capacity of the Xiaomi Pad 8?

A1: It comes with a 9200mAh battery and supports 45W turbo charging. A 67W charger is included in the box.

Q2: Does the Xiaomi Pad 8 support a stylus?

A2: Yes, it supports the Focus Pen Pro with 16,000 pressure levels and haptic feedback. It also works with older pens from the Pad 7 series.

Q3: How long will the Xiaomi Pad 8 receive updates?

A3: Xiaomi promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Q4: Where can I buy the Xiaomi Pad 8?

A4: It is available via Amazon India, mi.com, and authorized offline retail stores.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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