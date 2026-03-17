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Gurugram Comic Con Debut Draws Over 22,000 Fans to Millennium City

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
6 Min Read
Cosplayers at Comic Con Gurugram

The first edition of Gurugram Comic Con wrapped up its two-day run on March 15, 2026, at the Gym Khana Club Ground, and honestly, it felt like the city briefly transformed into something entirely different. More than 22,000 pop culture enthusiasts showed up, which is quite a statement for a debut event. For a place usually associated with corporate offices and glass buildings, Gurugram leaned fully into anime, comics, and gaming for the weekend.

Contents

Presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Crunchyroll, the festival brought together a mix of international names and homegrown talent. And while events like this often take a couple of editions to find their footing, this one seemed to land confidently right away, or at least that’s how it felt from the turnout and energy on the ground.

Key Takeaways

  • Over 22,000 attendees visited across two days
  • Vandana Sharma won the cosplay qualifier dressed as an Orc from Warcraft
  • Artists like Raymund Bermudez and performers like Ikka and Gini headlined
  • Dedicated zones featured gaming, comic creators, and interactive brand experiences

A Crowd That Felt Young, Curious, and Fully Engaged

A large part of the audience came from nearby hubs like Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, which makes sense given the proximity, but what stood out was the mix. Students, young professionals, and long-time fans all seemed equally invested.

The artist alley, in particular, drew steady attention. Visitors browsed graphic novels, picked up rare collectibles, and spent time talking to creators. It wasn’t just transactional, it felt more like a shared space for discovery, which you don’t always get at bigger, more crowded conventions.

And then there was the cosplay. Naruto, Spider-Man, Deadpool, and countless others were everywhere. At moments, it almost felt like walking through a live-action crossover scene, slightly chaotic but in a good way.

Creative Sessions and Live Performances

The main stage programming added another layer to the experience. International comic artist Raymund Bermudez spoke about his journey and creative process, offering insights that felt genuinely valuable, especially for aspiring artists in the crowd.

Indian creators also took the spotlight, particularly during discussions around the animated project Mahavatar Narasimha. These sessions highlighted how traditional narratives are being reinterpreted through modern visual storytelling. It was thoughtful, though at times a bit dense, depending on how familiar you were with the subject.

Music and comedy balanced things out. Rappers Ikka and Dharmik delivered energetic sets that kept the crowd engaged, while Gini brought a more indie vibe to the stage. Meanwhile, comedians Jaspreet Singh and Onkar Yadav added lighter moments, leaning into everyday observations and pop culture humor that landed well with the audience.

Cosplay and Gaming Competitions Took Center Stage

Cosplay was easily one of the biggest attractions. With over 250 participants, the competition had a strong showing across both days. Daily winners received ₹30,000, which is fairly substantial, but the main highlight was Vandana Sharma’s performance.

Her Orc portrayal from Warcraft stood out, not just because of the costume detail, but the overall presentation. She walked away with ₹50,000 and secured a spot in the Indian Championship of Cosplay Finals for 2026.

Gaming fans, on the other hand, spent much of their time at the NODWIN Gaming Arena. There were multiple challenges and interactive setups, and while some zones felt slightly crowded, the enthusiasm never dipped. Brands like Maruti Suzuki Arena and Crunchyroll also created experience zones that blended entertainment with promotion, though not in an overly intrusive way.

Local Impact and What This Means for Gurugram

For organizers, this event carried a bit of personal significance. Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, mentioned that since much of her team operates out of Gurugram, hosting the event here felt meaningful.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, echoed a similar sentiment. He pointed out that bringing Comic Con to their home city allowed friends and families, who might not usually attend such events, to experience it firsthand. That detail, while small, probably explains the diverse crowd.

The success of this first edition suggests something slightly bigger. Gurugram may still be known primarily as a business district, but events like this hint at a gradual shift. It’s not quite a cultural capital yet, but it’s clearly moving in that direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the total attendance for Gurugram Comic Con 2026?

A1: The event recorded a total footfall of over 22,000 attendees across two days.

Q2: Who won the main cosplay competition in Gurugram?

A2: Vandana Sharma won the Gurugram qualifier for the Indian Championship of Cosplay, dressed as an Orc from Warcraft.

Q3: Which celebrities and artists attended the event?

A3: Raymund Bermudez, Ikka, Dharmik, Gini, Jaspreet Singh, and Onkar Yadav were among the featured guests.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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