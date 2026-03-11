U&i Launches Entry Star 100 Smartwatch with Large Curved Display at ₹1,099

U&i has introduced its latest wearable, the Entry Star 100 Series (UiSW 7596), in the Indian market with a strong focus on affordability. The company is positioning this smartwatch as a budget friendly option for users who want essential fitness tracking and smart notifications without paying a premium price.

Priced at ₹1,099, the smartwatch brings several features that are somewhat unusual in this segment. It includes a large 2.2 inch curved display, wireless charging support, and even four interchangeable straps inside the box.

The device appears to target students, first time smartwatch buyers, and young professionals who want practical features like health monitoring and phone alerts directly on their wrists.

Key Takeaways

The smartwatch features a 2.2 inch curved display with a metallic finish body.

Price in India is ₹1,099, available through retail stores and the official U&i website.

The box includes four interchangeable straps in different colors and materials.

The watch supports wireless charging using a magnetic dock.

Health features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress alerts, and temperature monitoring.

It carries an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.

Design and Display Details

One of the biggest highlights of the Entry Star 100 Series is its 2.2 inch curved display, which gives the watch a larger viewing area compared to many budget smartwatches. The curved design also makes it slightly easier to read notifications, fitness statistics, and health data during daily use.

U&i, an Indian electronics brand known for affordable gadgets and accessories, has used a metallic finish casing to give the smartwatch a more premium look than its price might suggest. The watch also includes a functional crown and a side button, allowing users to navigate menus and features more easily.

A particularly interesting addition is the variety of straps included in the package. Buyers receive four different options:

Orange ribbed silicone strap designed for sports and workouts

White braided strap for a clean and casual appearance

Grey Velcro loop strap for comfort during long wear

Light grey silicone strap suitable for everyday use

This approach allows users to change the look of the smartwatch depending on their clothing or activity without purchasing additional accessories.

Health Tracking and Battery Features

The Entry Star 100 smartwatch works as a basic health monitoring companion. It includes real time heart rate tracking, allowing users to monitor cardiovascular activity throughout the day.

In addition, the device offers sleep analysis, which helps users understand their sleep patterns and overall rest quality. Sensors inside the watch also support features such as stress alerts, pressure monitoring, and body temperature tracking.

For users who exercise regularly, the smartwatch includes sports mode, enabling it to track physical activity and workout movements.

A notable technical feature is the wireless charging system. Instead of using a traditional cable connection, the watch charges through a magnetic dock. Users simply place the device on the charging base, which can make the process more convenient during everyday use.

Smart Features and Durability

Beyond health tracking, the Entry Star 100 includes several everyday utility features designed to complement a smartphone.

Users can receive mobile notifications, check weather updates, and even control their phone camera remotely using the smartwatch. The device also supports multiple custom watch faces, allowing users to personalize the display with information such as time, battery level, and activity statistics.

Durability is another focus area. The smartwatch carries an IP68 rating, which means it is protected against dust and can handle exposure to sweat, splashes, or light rain during normal usage conditions.

Speaking about the launch, Paresh Vij, Director of U&i, said the company aims to deliver everyday features such as a large screen and health tracking while keeping the product affordable for Indian consumers.

The Entry Star 100 Series smartwatch is now available across various retail outlets in India as well as through the brand’s official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the U&i Entry Star 100 smartwatch in India?

A1: The U&i Entry Star 100 is priced at ₹1,099 and is available through the official U&i website and retail stores across India.

Q2: Does the Entry Star 100 support wireless charging?

A2: Yes. The smartwatch supports wireless charging through a magnetic charging dock, eliminating the need for traditional plug in cables.

Q3: How many straps are included with the watch?

A3: The package includes four interchangeable straps, including silicone, braided, and Velcro options.