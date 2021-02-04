The Realme X7 series of phones have finally reached India after it was launched in China in September 2020. Comprising of the Realme X7 and the more advanced X7 Pro, both phones aim to bring 5G connectivity to the masses with their affordable pricing, which starts at Rs. 19,999 for the vanilla X7 while the X7 Pro comes for Rs. 29,999 for the single variant it is available in.

Realme X7 Pro

The X7 Pro is available in a single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor that works in conjugation with a Mali G77 graphics processor.

On the front, there is the 6.55-inch Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Plus, there is the Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. Power comes from a 4,500 mAh battery that is backed by the 65W Super VOOC fast charging tech.

For optics, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 64 MP primary camera. Then there is an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens and a pair of two 2 MP lenses, one each for portrait shots and macro shooting, respectively. The front gets a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Realme X7

The X7 comes as a more affordable option, with the trade-off here being its slightly downgraded specs. For instance, the phone is built around the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor coupled to a Mali G57 GPU. The phone comes in two variants – the base model with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage while the top model comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Power comes from the same 4,310 mAh battery as the X7 Pro but is supported by a 50W Super VOOC fast charger. The front comprises of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display having a 180Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of camera specs, there is a triple-lens rear camera which includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, there is the 16 MP front shooter.

Price and availability

The Realme X7 starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base model with a 6 GB memory version while the model with 8 GB of memory will set you back Rs. 21,999. The phone is available in shades of Nebula Blue and Space Silver and will be hitting stores on February 12, 12 PM onwards.

The Realme X7 Pro is priced Rs. 29,999 for the single 8 GB memory option. The phone comes in shades of Mystic Black and Fantasy. The sale starts February 10, 12 PM onwards.

Both the models can be ordered via Flipkart and Realme.com. Check out for various launch offers and discounts. For instance, there is a Rs. 2000 instant discount available for ICICI Bank card holders while purchases made using Axis Bank credit and debit card or EMI will save you Rs. 1500.