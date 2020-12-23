Realme has launched its new Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch device in India along with the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition. Needless to say, the Watch S Pro offers greater functionality and comes with a higher price tag compared to the Watch S.

Realme Watch S

The Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch touchscreen circular display having a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The 2.5D curved display offers 600 nits of peak brightness and has a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for enhanced protection.

Power comes from a 390 mAh battery which Realme said is good enough to keep things going for 15 days on a single charge. Charging the smartwatch is a breeze too, what with 2 hours of charging being enough for it to acquire full charge. The smartwatch also gets an IP68 rating which is going to be valid at a max depth of 1.5 meters.

Its sensor package includes a PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor monitoring of blood oxygen levels. There also are 16 sports modes which include cricket, indoor run, stationary exercise cycle, outdoor cycle, to name a few.

Realme Watch S Pro

The Watch S Pro comes with a slightly bigger 1.39-inch circular display with a higher 454 x 454-pixel resolution. However, it is an AMOLED display this time, with the same 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass layer for added protection. The always-on display offers 450 nits of brightness and a pixel density of 326 PPI. The smartwatch features the ARM Cortex M4 chipset and is backed by a 420 mAh battery that lasts two weeks on a single charge.

Among the other highlight of the Watch S Pro include a dual-satellite GPS for enhanced precision. The Watch S Pro also comes with a significantly better water protection feature, enabling it to function up to 50 meters underwater.

It also comes with more than 100 watch faces and supports 14 sports modes. Those include indoor and outdoor running, swimming, basketball, cricket, yoga, and so on. Plus, there is the real-time heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring sensor onboard as well.

Price and availability

The base Realme Watch S Pro is priced at Rs. 4.999 while the Watch S Pro will set you back Rs. 9,999. Both the smartwatches come with options of multiple colored straps.

The sale starts December 28 for the Watch S, while the Pro version will be available starting December 29 onwards. Both versions can be bought from Flipkart and Realme.com.

In addition, the company also launched the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition earphones. However, it is basically the same as the Buds Air Pro save for a new external design. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been priced at Rs. 4,999 and is slated to go on sale in the country starting January 8, 2021, from Realme.com and Flipkart.