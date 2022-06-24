Realme Techlife Watch R100 launched for Rs. 3499

Ads

realme, one of India’s most popular tech-lifestyle brands, introduced realme Techlife Watch R100 – the newest versatile and stylish smartwatch under its TechLife Ecosystem offerings. realme is continuously evolving and offering top-of-the-line technology to its customers & realme Techlife Watch R100 is yet another excellent combination of style, substance and sport – with features that are ideal for a fast-paced lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme flew past its competitors with trendsetting design, technology, and performance in a short period of time, and the realme Techlife Watch R100 is one of the most attractive and feature-packed fitness trackers on the market. We believe in disrupting and changing the status quo and this new smartwatch is a testimony to realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit. realme Techlife Watch R100 is a result of realme’s continuous innovation and comes with functionalities that will really compliment the lifestyle of today’s youth.”

The new smartwatch is self-contained, intelligent, adaptable, and powerful and is intended to make day-to-day life easier. Health and fitness monitoring has always been a strong suit of our wearables, and this smartwatch features a heart rate & SPO2 sensor which is set to help them better manage their health.” he further added.

Ads

The realme Techlife Watch R100 features a Bluetooth calling function with a built-in high-performance microphone and speaker, and comes with a 380mAh large battery which can last up to 7 days and can be charged to 100% in just 2 hours. The round metal dial is a perfect combination of classic design and technology featuring an Aluminum decorative bezel lending a premium look and feel to the stylish watch. It comes equipped with an 3.35cm (1.32″) large round display screen with a high resolution of 360*360 pixels that can display vivid and natural visuals. The display has a peak brightness of 450 nits. The realme Techlife Watch R100 strap is made of skin-friendly silicone material which is both soft and light, weighing only 46 grams, making it ideal for long-term use. realme Techlife watch R100 features 100+ stylish watch faces and 100+ sports modes to help users maintain records of their activity. The realme Teclife Watch R100 is also equipped with important health monitors such as an all-day heart rate, blood oxygen. The smartwatch keeps a check on the activity of users, and their health and alerts them in case of unusual activity.

To add more convenience, realme TechLife Watch R100 can connect to realme Wear app to enable all features – and can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons.

The realme Techlife Watch R100 has an IP68 rating – which grants protection from hand washing, rain, sports and even sweat to meet the needs of the user’s daily lifestyle and has undergone extensive testing for reliability, including the 50,000 button test. The smartwatch is available in 2 colors- Black & Grey, and will go on sale from 28 June 2022, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels. The smartwatch is being launched at a special price of INR 3499 on realme.com and Flipkart.

realme Techlife Watch R100 sales details:

Clour MOP Offer Offer Price (INR) Black & Grey INR 3,999 INR 500 instant discount on Flipkart & realme.com on 28th June 2022 INR 3,499 NA First sale on 28th June 2022 at 12:00 P.M. INR 3,999 on mainline channels