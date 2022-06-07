Dizo Watch D with Apple Watch-like looks launched in India for Rs. 1,999

The Dizo Watch D smartwatch has been launched in India. A nice thing with the Dizo Watch D is that it comes with premium looks while still priced extremely affordably at just Rs. 1,999. Also, with a squarish watch face, it could be easy to mistake the new Watch D for the Apple Watch.

The Watch D otherwise comes with a 1.8-inch LCD display having 550 nits of peak brightness. The wearable features a stylish metal frame which together with the curved tempered glass display makes it quite a looker. The company said there are more than 150 watch faces to choose from while there are also wide ranging personalization options available as well thanks to the many customizable widgets and wallpapers that the smartwatch comes with.

The Watch D also supports more than 110 sports activities which include both indoor and outdoor sports. It comes with a water resistance rating of up to 5ATM, which makes it fit for use during swimming and other water sports while being immune to damage from sweat as well. Other health features the Watch D comes with include the ability to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen level, menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep tracking.

Apart from these, the Watch D can keep you informed of app notifications while having controls for music and alarm. It can act as a camera shutter control as well while letting you have the latest weather updates. Keeping the lights on is a 350 mAh battery which the maker claim will let the wearable sustain operations for up to two weeks on a full charge. The wearable is also unique in that charges by means of a magnetic puck.

Coming to price, the Dizo Watch D is priced at Rs. 2,999 but is going to be available for an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. The company said the introductory price is going to be valid for a limited period but declined to offer any specifics as to when the offer will cease to be in effect. The smart wearable comes in exciting shades of Classic Black, Steel White, Copper Pink, Dark Blue, or Bronze Green. The sale starts on June 14, 12 noon onwards.

Meanwhile, for those not in the knowing, Dizo happens to be a Realme Techlife brand that is known to offer smart wearables at rock bottom prices.