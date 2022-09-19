realme officially rolls out Android 13 Early access roadmap

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started early access roll out of Android 13 for the users of realme GT Neo 3 150W, realme GT Neo 3, realme GT 2 following the realme Android 13 roadmap.

Android 13 offers a plethora of customisation possibilities to appeal to Gen Z’s boundless imagination and creativity. The early access programme aims to provide enthusiasts with a first peek at new features based on the Android 13 roadmap. Thanks to this beta programme, realme users may now check out the Android 13 version for the first time.

The upgrade also underlines realme’s commitment to provide its devices with regular and timely updates post launch. Continuing the trend realme GT Neo 3 150W, launched in July 7, 2022, realme realme GT Neo 3 , launched in February 28 2022 and realme GT 2 launched in January 2022 are now fetching the September, 2022 realme UI 3.0 updates for users. The application channel will open on 19 September, 2022 and applications will be accepted in batches. The update is going to be available to a limited set of users initially followed by a larger rollout later. Installing the Early Access software on your secondary smartphone is advised, as the version will be undergoing improvements for a more refined and smoother experience.

Additional details:

Early Access Application

Make sure your device has 60%+ battery. Update your device to the required UI version →RMX3301_11.A.16/ RMX3301_11.A.17

3 .Apply for the Early Access via the Software Update Application channel:

(Settings → Software Update → Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner → Trial Version → Apply Now → Submit your details and finish the quiz).