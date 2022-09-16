Realme GT Neo 3T powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset launched in India

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today unveiled the newest addition to its GT series, the realme GT NEO 3T. Offering peak performance with an 80W SuperDart Charge, the realme GT NEO 3T is one of the fastest-charging smartphones in its price segment coupled with the most reputed chipset in the industry, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. It sports an exclusive racing flag design and reiterates realme’s efforts in bringing products with the best-in-class technology and trendy designs.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said “As the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, our goal is to provide our users with the best-in-class solutions. With the arrival of the realme GT NEO 3T, we are expanding our GT series and offering the greatest CPU and cutting-edge technologies to our customers. With its technological innovation and elegant design, the new smartphone will provide powerful performance and a solid experience that meets the demands of heavy users. The exclusive racing flag design on the realme GT NEO 3T has been conceptualized by realme’s Design Studio in partnership with our Design Studio designers in India. We have recently launched the realme Design Studio in India and are confident that we will be able to further leverage our expertise of bringing the perfect amalgamation of technology and design.”

realme GT NEO 3T is one of the Fastest Charging smartphones in the price segment with 80W SuperDart charge technology. It houses a massive 5000 mAh battery which adopts a dual-cell series structure, enabling the battery to get charged to 50% capacity in just 12 minutes while reducing the decline in effective battery capacity and ensuring the phone’s longevity after long-term use. The realme GT NEO 3T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G flagship processor, which comes with Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. Ensuring faster internet access, the realme GT NEO 3T comes with 5G and WiFi 6 support. With the realme GT NEO 3T, realme has also come up with its largest stainless steel VC for the very first time. It packs in a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio along with a design inspired by racing flags in motorsports, representing sprint and victory. The realme GT NEO 3T also houses a 64MP main camera, making pictures clearer and brighter along with a 16MP front camera with preset dramatic filter, super nightscape mode and street photography mode. It will also be receiving the Android 13 update in October 2022.

The realme GT NEO 3T will be available in three colors – Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black and will be available for users in three storage variants priced at INR 29,999 (6GB+128GB), INR 31,999 (8GB+128GB) and INR 33,999 (8GB+256GB). The first sale for the realme GT NEO 3T is scheduled for 23rd September, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & Mainline channels.

Key highlights: realme GT NEO 3T

5000mAh Massive Battery + 80W SuperDart Charge: Powered by 80W SuperDart charge technology, realme GT NEO 3T can restore the battery capacity from 0 to 50% in a mere 12 minutes. With direct charging mode, realme GT NEO 3T has a higher conversion rate of up to 99%. The smartphone comes with Smart Multi-IC chip protection, which makes charging safer and more efficient as well as “Adaptive In-game Quick-charging,” allowing fast charging during gaming.

Trendsetting Design: The design of the realme GT NEO 3T is inspired by racing flags in motorsports and signifies sprint and victory. The realme GT NEO 3T has been designed by realme Design Studio and designers from India participated in the process of curating the exclusive racing flag design.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform: realme GT Neo 3T adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G flagship processor which comes with Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, providing the GT NEO 3T with leading performance. realme GT NEO 3T is also equipped to support 5G and Wi-Fi dual-channel network acceleration for faster internet access.

64MP main Camera: The 64 MP primary camera is complemented with a 119° Ultra Wide Lens and a 4cm Macro Lens. The custom Street Photography mode is built from the ground up with features like DIS technology along with a preset dramatic filter.

120Hz E4 AMOLED Display: realme GT NEO 3T features a 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The brightness for the realme GT NEO 3T screen peaks at 1300 nits, ensuring clarity indoors and outdoors.

Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Plus: realme GT NEO 3T employs an 8-layer heat dissipation structure with the most thermally conductive substance found in nature to cover 100% of the core heat source. It features the largest stainless steel VC ever manufactured by realme, with the centre frame’s high thermal conductivity alloy material providing improved heat dissipation efficiency for the realme GT NEO 3T.